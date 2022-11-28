Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
WMDT.com
Fruitland PD receives Playabowls donation
FRUITLAND, Md. – The Fruitland Police Department recently received a generous donation of desert bowls from Playabowls in Salisbury. What a thoughtful and delicious treat for our local first responders!. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
Cape Gazette
Head Over to Headwater Cove for Fresh New Homes and an Easy Resort Lifestyle
If you take a look at the communities spotlighted on our Web site you’ll find pickleball courts are an increasingly common feature in new neighborhoods being built all over Delaware and in many that are being revitalized as well. If you visit the “communities” link at our Web site...
WMDT.com
39th annual Caroling on the Circle Campaign returns
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex County is kicking off its food drive for the 39th annual Caroling on the Circle Campaign. The purpose is to build community support, fundraise, and collect canned goods and perishable food items. Organizers tell us, that mission has grown into a large beloved event for...
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT: For Missing Lewes Man
Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Lewes man. Police say 22 year old Bryan Suria-Vasquez was last seen Thursday in the Bethany Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being. Suria-Vasquez is Hispanic,...
WMDT.com
Fire marshals investigating Delmar house fire
DELMAR, Del. – Delaware State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that heavily damaged a Delmar house Friday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly after 2 pm. in the 36000 block of Red Berry Road. Delmar Volunteer firefighters arrived on scene to find the two-story home engulfed in flames.
WMDT.com
Georgetown holds annual Christmas Parade
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Georgetown held their annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening, and some of 47 ABC’s very own were in attendance. Anchor/Reporter Rob Petree, Meteorologist Ulises Garcia, and Photographer Kolby Redden participated in the festivities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT's 'Name That Plow' contest returns
As winter nears, Delaware is bringing back a contest to name some of its snowplows. The Department of Transportation's “Name That Plow” contest takes suggestions from Delaware’s youth. DOT’s C.R. McLeod said the contest is an opportunity to engage with the State’s elementary schools. “It’s...
WMDT.com
Broadband service in Wicomico County enters phase 2
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – If you’re a Wicomico County resident, broadband concerns may no longer be a problem in the future. Upgrades are coming to the area. This project is still in the funding process and has recently completed phase one on time, successfully. Wicomico County Council elect, Jeff Merritt has met with community residents, Talkie Communications, and the county’s IT department and they all agree that this is a much-needed service.
Cape Gazette
State homeless population increasing
A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a busy few days here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, and throughout the region, as a wide selection of Christmas-themed events are scheduled in pretty much every town and city in the area. There's certainly no shortage of things to see and do during this...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Shooting closes I-95; suspect in 2 carjackings deceased
The suspect in two carjackings and three attempted carjackings is dead after Delaware law enforcement "engaged" with him several times during a lengthy pursuit Friday. Delaware State Police said early Friday evening that they believe they have the deceased man's identity, but the investigation is ongoing. Delaware State Police Senior...
delawarepublic.org
A new fentanyl awareness campaign is underway in Delaware
The Delaware Division of Public Health launches a fentanyl awareness advertising campaign. The multimedia campaign targets youth and young adults aged 14 through 25. Katie Capelli is a DPH epidemiologist. She says the goal of the campaign is to inform that group about fentanyl and empower them by reducing any gaps in knowledge about it.
School bus with 36 students on board shot up as man flees police in Delaware
A school bus with dozens of students on board was hit by gunfire during a gun battle and police chase that spanned a large part of New Castle County, Delaware on Friday.
Wrong-way driver from Cecil County kills 4 on Delaware interstate
A Cecil County driver who was going the wrong way on a Delaware interstate caused a crash that killed four people Wednesday night.
WMDT.com
76th annual Salisbury Christmas Parade returns Downtown on Dec. 4th
47ABC – It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit in Salisbury as organizers prepare for the annual Christmas Parade. Today, Jamie Nichols, with the Salisbury Jaycees, and Zach Evans with Mountaire Farms told the Good Morning Delmarva team everything you need to know about the parade.
WMDT.com
City of Crisfield announces scheduled water outage for repairs
CRISFIELD, Md. – The City of Crisfield has announced that a major water line repair is scheduled for Monday, December 5th, beginning at 9 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m. As a result, water service will be shut off, and the following areas will be affected:. Hall Highway. Tawes Drive.
WMDT.com
UMES students decorate Christmas trees
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Student leaders at UMES got in the holiday spirit by decorating Christmas trees to represent their organizations. They will now be on display for all the campus and visitors to see. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Comments / 0