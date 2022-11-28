Read full article on original website
Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri took off as soon as the ball hit the back of the net. It was no surprise where he was headed after scoring the first goal in Switzerland’s 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday, a result that put his team into the round of 16 at the World Cup for the third tournament in a row.
Mexico beats Saudi Arabia 2-1 but falls short at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — For a long time after the final whistle, Luis Chavez crouched on the field in anguish. He had just scored in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday over Saudi Arabia wasn’t enough. Because of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978.
AP photo catches key moment before Japan’s World Cup goal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr David Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it.
France loses to Tunisia 1-0 but still wins World Cup group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — As France searched for a late equalizer, the players on Tunisia’s bench were watching another World Cup match on TV hoping for a goal. Neither of them came, giving Tunisia a momentous 1-0 win over defending champion France that still wasn’t enough to prevent the north African team from being eliminated.
Serbia names pro-Russian politician new spy chief
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s government on Thursday named a staunchly pro-Russian politician as the Balkan state’s new spy chief. Aleksandar Vulin, who served as Serbia’s interior minister in the previous government and held the defense ministry portfolio prior to that is taking over as the director of BIA, Serbia’s intelligence agency, the government said in a statement.
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Tite announces final team
Will the Brazil World Cup 2022 squad be enough to ensure the Selecao win it for the first time in 20 years?
