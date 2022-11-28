Dallas Goedert is hoping to return to the field as soon as possible. The tight end told ESPN’s Tim McManus that he’s hoping to play when first eligible in Week 15. Goedert suffered a shoulder injury in mid-November that landed him on injured reserve. The tight end revealed to McManus that he actually suffered a small fracture of the glenoid bone in his shoulder. Fortunately, the injury was never expected to knock Goedert out for the season, and it sounds like he’s hoping to return when first eligible. Even if the pass-catcher needs a bit more time, it sounds like he’ll definitely be back before the end of the regular season.

