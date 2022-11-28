ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lands on injury report

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the team’s injury report for the third-straight week after not finishing practice Wednesday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. This is not a continuation of any previous injuries and his status for the weekend is still far from determined. Two weeks ago, Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens eyeing Week 14 return for S Marcus Williams, RB J.K. Dobbins

Last week, Baltimore designated Williams for return, opening his three-week return window. The former Saint signed a five-year, $70MM deal in the offseason, which led to significant expectations right away from a production standpoint. The 26-year-old delivered in that regard to begin his Ravens tenure, racking up three interceptions and five pass deflections in his first five games of the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts for rest of season

This is not an especially surprising outcome for Pitts, who suffered a torn MCL in Week 11. He will now have several months to concentrate on knee rehab; Smith said the team is not concerned about this issue lingering into 2023. Wednesday’s news ends a fairly frustrating season for Pitts,...
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Titans host free-agent DE Tarell Basham

Veteran defensive end Tarell Basham is quickly back to work in trying to secure his spot on an NFL roster, spending the day in Tennessee on a free-agent visit, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. He’s been available for three days and has clearly been busy attempting to find his fourth NFL home.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Buccaneers designate DB Logan Ryan for return

Ryan suffered a foot injury back in October that ultimately required surgery. Prior to that, the Buccaneers were leaning on Ryan in their secondary. In his four games (two starts), the veteran appeared in more than half of Tampa Bay’s defensive snaps, collecting nine tackles, one forced fumble and one interception.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Bills elevate WR John Brown to gameday roster

Quietly, the Bills reached an agreement to bring back John Brown last weekend. They are set to give him another try starting against the Patriots. The Bills elevated the veteran wide receiver Thursday, moving him up from the practice squad. This transaction does not make Brown a full-fledged part of the Bills’ active roster, as the 2020 CBA allows for two gameday elevations, but Brown being in uniform with the Bills again is certainly notable.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert reveals when he hopes to return from injury

Dallas Goedert is hoping to return to the field as soon as possible. The tight end told ESPN’s Tim McManus that he’s hoping to play when first eligible in Week 15. Goedert suffered a shoulder injury in mid-November that landed him on injured reserve. The tight end revealed to McManus that he actually suffered a small fracture of the glenoid bone in his shoulder. Fortunately, the injury was never expected to knock Goedert out for the season, and it sounds like he’s hoping to return when first eligible. Even if the pass-catcher needs a bit more time, it sounds like he’ll definitely be back before the end of the regular season.
DALLAS, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy