Report: Odell Beckham Jr. not planning to work out for Giants, Bills, Cowboys
Months in the making, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency tour will begin Thursday with a Giants visit. Friday, Beckham will depart for Buffalo, with perhaps his most pivotal meeting — with Dallas, which is viewed as the favorite — set for Monday. These visits will not involve...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lands on injury report
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the team’s injury report for the third-straight week after not finishing practice Wednesday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. This is not a continuation of any previous injuries and his status for the weekend is still far from determined. Two weeks ago, Jackson...
Bears add career backup QB amid injuries to quarterback corps
The Bears could be down their top two QBs when they take on the Packers on Sunday, so the team has added some reinforcement at the position. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reports that the Bears have signed quarterback Tim Boyle off the Lions’ practice squad. Starting quarterback Justin Fields...
Texans to be without Brandin Cooks, Derek Stingley in matchup vs Browns
The Texans will be without two key players as they go up against their former quarterback and the Browns this weekend, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Leading wide receiver Brandin Cooks and rookie cornerback Derek Stingley have been ruled out going into the weekend. Houston has struggled...
South Carolina CB Cam Smith declares for 2023 NFL Draft
The South Carolina Gamecocks will say goodbye to their starting nickel cornerback as Cam Smith announced on Twitter that he would be forgoing his senior year and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The redshirt junior is the first member of the Gamecocks to make his intentions known. Smith helped...
Matthew Stafford clears concussion protocol, Rams to start John Wolford
Matthew Stafford is out of concussion protocol, but the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is not returning to the Rams’ lineup just yet. After Sean McVay said earlier this week it was unlikely Stafford played in Week 13, the Rams are sticking to those guns. Stafford will sit for a second...
Ravens eyeing Week 14 return for S Marcus Williams, RB J.K. Dobbins
Last week, Baltimore designated Williams for return, opening his three-week return window. The former Saint signed a five-year, $70MM deal in the offseason, which led to significant expectations right away from a production standpoint. The 26-year-old delivered in that regard to begin his Ravens tenure, racking up three interceptions and five pass deflections in his first five games of the season.
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for NFL Draft
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. announced on Twitter Wednesday that he intends to forgo his senior season (as well as his team’s bowl game) in order to prepare for and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The son of former NFL linebacker Joey Porter just concluded an impressive redshirt...
Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts for rest of season
This is not an especially surprising outcome for Pitts, who suffered a torn MCL in Week 11. He will now have several months to concentrate on knee rehab; Smith said the team is not concerned about this issue lingering into 2023. Wednesday’s news ends a fairly frustrating season for Pitts,...
Matt Rhule takes issue with Panthers' rebuild timeline
Matt Rhule‘s Nebraska agreement severs the ties between he and the Panthers, who are now evaluating to see if Steve Wilks can become the first interim HC in six years to stick around as a full-time hire. But the team’s previous coach offered candor regarding his Carolina tenure.
Titans host free-agent DE Tarell Basham
Veteran defensive end Tarell Basham is quickly back to work in trying to secure his spot on an NFL roster, spending the day in Tennessee on a free-agent visit, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. He’s been available for three days and has clearly been busy attempting to find his fourth NFL home.
Steve Wilks making a strong case to be named Panthers' permanent HC, but will he land the gig?
There’s not much optimism that Steve Wilks will retain the Panthers' head-coaching gig after this season, but it sounds like the organization will at least give him a chance. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that people around the NFL believe Wilks is a “long shot for the long-term job.”
Cowboys WR James Washington back at practice, Tyron Smith nearing return
Two key Cowboys IR moves could commence soon. Wide receiver James Washington returned to practice Wednesday, starting his 21-day activation clock while Tyron Smith‘s DFR transaction does not appear far off. Mike McCarthy said Smith is close but not yet ready to practice, ESPN.com’s Todd Archer tweets. But the...
Buccaneers designate DB Logan Ryan for return
Ryan suffered a foot injury back in October that ultimately required surgery. Prior to that, the Buccaneers were leaning on Ryan in their secondary. In his four games (two starts), the veteran appeared in more than half of Tampa Bay’s defensive snaps, collecting nine tackles, one forced fumble and one interception.
Bills elevate WR John Brown to gameday roster
Quietly, the Bills reached an agreement to bring back John Brown last weekend. They are set to give him another try starting against the Patriots. The Bills elevated the veteran wide receiver Thursday, moving him up from the practice squad. This transaction does not make Brown a full-fledged part of the Bills’ active roster, as the 2020 CBA allows for two gameday elevations, but Brown being in uniform with the Bills again is certainly notable.
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert reveals when he hopes to return from injury
Dallas Goedert is hoping to return to the field as soon as possible. The tight end told ESPN’s Tim McManus that he’s hoping to play when first eligible in Week 15. Goedert suffered a shoulder injury in mid-November that landed him on injured reserve. The tight end revealed to McManus that he actually suffered a small fracture of the glenoid bone in his shoulder. Fortunately, the injury was never expected to knock Goedert out for the season, and it sounds like he’s hoping to return when first eligible. Even if the pass-catcher needs a bit more time, it sounds like he’ll definitely be back before the end of the regular season.
