100 gecs drop surprise EP ‘Snake Eyes’ and announce new album ‘10,000 gecs’
100 gecs have shared a surprise EP called ‘Snake Eyes’ and announced their new album ‘10,000 gecs’ will be released next year. The new three-track EP from the hyper-pop duo – comprising Dylan Brady and Laura Les – includes ‘Torture Me’ featuring Skrillex, along with tracks ‘Hey Big Man’, ‘Runaway’.
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood pay tribute to Christine McVie: “Part of my heart has flown away today”
Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood have paid tribute to their bandmate Christine McVie who died today (November 30) at the age of 79. Singer Nicks has written a moving letter to her “best friend in the whole world”, whom she said she was regrettably unable to see prior to her death from what her family has described as a “sudden illness”.
Christine McVie, 1943-2022: an eternal songbird
The songbird keeps singing. In the immortal grooves of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’, one of the best-selling and best-respected albums of all time, the immaculate songwriting and crystalline voice of Christine McVie, who died yesterday (November 30) aged 79, is a thread of purity and stability cutting through the album’s emotional maelstrom and set to endure for generations. And woven deep into the fabric of modern pop and electronica are the sublime textures of her 1980s masterpieces ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Little Lies’, effectively the bedrocks of the ‘80s revivalism which has set the tone for so much 21st century music.
Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps
Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above. The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
Axl Rose says he’ll stop tossing mic into crowd after woman claims injury at Guns N’ Roses show
Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has said he will no longer throw his microphone into the crowd at the end of the band’s concerts, after a woman claimed she was injured by the stunt at their recent show in Adelaide. The band performed in the South Australian...
Ticket to ride? National Rail responds to viral Paul McCartney ‘complaint’
National Rail has responded to a viral ‘complaint’ about Paul McCartney taking a customer’s reserved seat on a train. On Wednesday (November 30), the No Context Brits Twitter account – a satirical celebration of “all things great about Britain” – posted an image of the former Beatles musician sitting in a First Class carriage.
The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers to headline Shaky Knees 2023
The full line-up for next year’s Shaky Knees festival has arrived, with The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers each headlining one of its three full-day rosters. Next year’s festival will mark the 10th anniversary of Shaky Knees, and will run over the first weekend in May (Friday 5 through to Sunday 7) at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
YouTube’s most viewed music videos of 2022 revealed
YouTube has revealed the UK’s top music videos of the year, with Dave and Bad Boy Chiller Crew leading the way. The visuals for Dave’s 2022 single ‘Starlight’ came in at Number One on the Top 10 list, having racked up more than 37.7millon views globally on the platform.
Fans react to ‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer: “How can you not buy a ticket?!”
The first trailer for Cocaine Bear has been released, with fans sharing their excitement. Based on the true story from 1985 of a black bear who ingested a duffle bag of cocaine and went on a killing spree, the film was directed by Elizabeth Banks. “This is EXACTLY the tone...
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
What time is ‘Firefly Lane’ season two part one released on Netflix?
Firefly Lane is set to return for its second and final season in December. Created by Maggie Friedman (Witches Of East End) and based on the book by Kristin Hannah, the US drama series follows the lives of two teenage girls in the 1970s through to adulthood in the early 2000s.
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ Normal Gym test answers
If you’ve reached Medali in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you will need to complete a test before taking on the Normal-type Gym challenge. You’re tasked with working out how the locals order from the Treasure Eatery, a nearby restaurant. Once you’ve done so, you will be eligible to take on Larry at the Medali Gym, and earn a Gym Badge.
Nintendo apologises for ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ performance issues
Nintendo has released an apology for the “inconvenience” of performance and stability issues in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which has been criticised by fans for running poorly on the Nintendo Switch. In patch notes released for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet today (December 1), Nintendo has addressed issues...
‘The Rings Of Power’ recasts orc leader Adar for season 2
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has recast the role of orc leader Adar for season two. The dark elf was previously portrayed by Joseph Mawle, but the role has now gone to actor Sam Hazeldine (Slow Horses, Peaky Blinders). A reason for Mawle’s departure has not yet been disclosed.
Netflix confirms release date for ‘The Glory’, new K-drama starring Song Hye-kyo
Netflix has released a teaser for The Glory, a new K-drama starring Song Hye-kyo and Joo Yeo-jung. The 50-second visual focuses on an embroidered tapestry of a tree with shoes and other items hanging from its branches, with Song sitting underneath. The trailer ends with Song declaring “there will be no mercy. So, there will be no glory either.” According to the teaser, The Glory is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 30.
How to get tickets for Trevor Noah’s 2023 UK dates
21 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena. Tickets are available now for the Glasgow show. You can purchase tickets here. Pre-sale tickets are available now for London. You can obtain a pre-sale code to purchase tickets by heading to Noah’s official website. The general sale for the London show starts on Wednesday (December 7) at 10am GMT.
Drake pushes New York City shows back to 2023, citing “production delays”
Drake has postponed his upcoming shows in New York City for a second time, with a statement from the promoter citing “production delays that are just out of our control”. The rapper had initially booked a single show, set to go down at the iconic Apollo Theater, for the night of Friday November 11. It was postponed the Monday prior (November 7) so that Drake could mourn the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff (who died on November 1), with that news being accompanied with the announcement of a second show.
HyunA announces the end of her six-year relationship with DAWN
South Korean musicians HyunA and DAWN have ended their six-year relationship. Yesterday (November 30), HyunA took to her personal Instagram page to write a brief post announcing that she and DAWN have parted ways as a couple. “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on,” the ‘Nabillera’ singer wrote in her vague post, as translated by Soompi. “Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.”
