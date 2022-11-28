Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Georgetown holds annual Christmas Parade
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Georgetown held their annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening, and some of 47 ABC’s very own were in attendance. Anchor/Reporter Rob Petree, Meteorologist Ulises Garcia, and Photographer Kolby Redden participated in the festivities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
76th annual Salisbury Christmas Parade returns Downtown on Dec. 4th
47ABC – It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit in Salisbury as organizers prepare for the annual Christmas Parade. Today, Jamie Nichols, with the Salisbury Jaycees, and Zach Evans with Mountaire Farms told the Good Morning Delmarva team everything you need to know about the parade.
Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town
Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
WMDT.com
City of Crisfield announces scheduled water outage for repairs
CRISFIELD, Md. – The City of Crisfield has announced that a major water line repair is scheduled for Monday, December 5th, beginning at 9 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m. As a result, water service will be shut off, and the following areas will be affected:. Hall Highway. Tawes Drive.
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach Fire Company receives award
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company received an award from the International Company of Fire Chiefs for their recruitment and retention membership program at the VCOS Symposium in Clearwater Florida. Always good to see first responders receive recognition for all the hard work they do.
WMDT.com
Ocean City Christmas Parade canceled due to weather forecast
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Due to current weather conditions forecasted for Saturday, the Ocean City Christmas Parade has been canceled. “Ocean City Special Events staff has been working hard to prepare for this holiday tradition and the last thing they wanted to do was cancel,” commented Special Events Director, Frank Miller. “Although we are disappointed, our staff does not want to put the volunteers, participants and the thousands of spectators that line the streets for the parade in hazardous and unsafe conditions.”
WMDT.com
Fire marshals investigating Delmar house fire
DELMAR, Del. – Delaware State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that heavily damaged a Delmar house Friday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly after 2 pm. in the 36000 block of Red Berry Road. Delmar Volunteer firefighters arrived on scene to find the two-story home engulfed in flames.
WMDT.com
Parts shortage pushes back Georgetown Pallet Home Village opening to mid-December
GEORGETOWN, DE- A delay in the installation of electrical wiring for 40 pallet homes in Georgetown has delayed the project that was set to open by Thanksgiving, leaving the 40 people set to move in, still out in the cold. “Hang in we are doing the best we can we...
WMDT.com
UMES students decorate Christmas trees
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Student leaders at UMES got in the holiday spirit by decorating Christmas trees to represent their organizations. They will now be on display for all the campus and visitors to see. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Ocean City decking renovation in phase 2
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The next time you see the Ocean City boardwalk it may look a little different. The decking is being redone after 10 years in the beach town. You may have seen the project between 15th street up to the fishing pier. In the process, surface amenities like trashcans, bike racks, and benches have been moved. The City Engineer, Paul Mauser says it’s a project that needs to be done because of the salty air, coastal flooding, and millions of visitors a year.
WMDT.com
Fruitland PD receives Playabowls donation
FRUITLAND, Md. – The Fruitland Police Department recently received a generous donation of desert bowls from Playabowls in Salisbury. What a thoughtful and delicious treat for our local first responders!. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Broadband service in Wicomico County enters phase 2
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – If you’re a Wicomico County resident, broadband concerns may no longer be a problem in the future. Upgrades are coming to the area. This project is still in the funding process and has recently completed phase one on time, successfully. Wicomico County Council elect, Jeff Merritt has met with community residents, Talkie Communications, and the county’s IT department and they all agree that this is a much-needed service.
WMDT.com
Seaford family says time is running out for them to find permanent shelter after losing their home in a fire
SEAFORD, Del.- A family in Seaford is asking for any help they can get after losing their home in a fire last Wednesday. “Everything is burnt down, everything we built here is gone we got nothing,” said Homeowner Lisa Hall who lived at the home with 16 kids and 7 other adults.
WMDT.com
39th annual Caroling on the Circle Campaign returns
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex County is kicking off its food drive for the 39th annual Caroling on the Circle Campaign. The purpose is to build community support, fundraise, and collect canned goods and perishable food items. Organizers tell us, that mission has grown into a large beloved event for...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Seaford distribution site leased to Amazon and others sold in multi-million dollar transaction
In a multimillion-dollar transaction, 1700 Dulaney Street, home to an Amazon distribution center, and 200 Allen Street were purchased by a New Jersey investor. Chris Davis and Advisor Christian Phillips of NAI Coastal, Salisbury, MD, recently brokered the sale of an industrial investment portfolio in Seaford. The buildings total nearly...
WMDT.com
Chincoteague Police investigating after body found on beach
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. – Chincoteague Police say they are investigating after a body was found on the beach last week. We’re told on November 24th, police received a report that the body of a deceased male was found near the water on Assateague Beach in the area of the old Coast Guard Station on the southern end of Assateague Island.
Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore
The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore. Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26
WMDT.com
Delmarva Economic Forum sees counties tout economic growth, but concerns over new workers and development
SALISBURY, Md- Rebounding labor numbers, economic growth, and the challenges facing new development were the messages of the Delmarva Economic Forum Friday in Salisbury. In Wicomico County business parks can’t come online fast enough to keep up with businesses who want to fill them. “The good news is the...
firststateupdate.com
Police Release Details In Dover Gunpoint Police Stop Friday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Greenwood area on Thursday evening. On December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:12 p.m., troopers responded to the 13,000 block of Bender Farm Road for a reported shooting. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 62-year-old male victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the lower extremity and a stab wound to the upper torso area. The victim was transported to an area hospital for serious injuries. The suspect, 43-year-old Roger McBroom Jr., had fled the scene before police arrived said police. The relationship between McBroom and the victim will remain undisclosed.
WMDT.com
“It’s much better to be proactive:” New security features to increase safety measures in downtown Berlin
BERLIN, Md. – If you’re in the market for the perfect gift this Christmas, World of Toys in Berlin has just about every gadget or game on your list. As the store gears up for the rush, the owner tells me there’s a growing concern for shoplifters. “Like if a person walked in and walked out, it’s hard to trace them without knowing how they came to town and if they’re a local person,” World of Toys Owner Olga Kozhevnikova said.
