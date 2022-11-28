OCEAN CITY, Md. – The next time you see the Ocean City boardwalk it may look a little different. The decking is being redone after 10 years in the beach town. You may have seen the project between 15th street up to the fishing pier. In the process, surface amenities like trashcans, bike racks, and benches have been moved. The City Engineer, Paul Mauser says it’s a project that needs to be done because of the salty air, coastal flooding, and millions of visitors a year.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO