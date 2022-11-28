ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

New Michigan commit, 2024 four-star Ohio native Luke Hamilton, rips how OSU recruits him and other Ohio prospects

By Von Lozon
Maize n Brew
 5 days ago
Maize n Brew

Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Championship

The Michigan Wolverines are looking to become the first team in program history to go 13-0 in a single season, as they prepare for the Purdue Boilermakers tonight in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game. The Maize n Brew staff are back to put some predictions on paper in this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion

Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Maize n Brew

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara announces transfer destination

Former Michigan Wolverines starting quarterback Cade McNamara is headed to the Big Ten West, as he announced his transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night. McNamara entered the transfer portal earlier this week and underwent successful knee surgery last month after being injured earlier this season. In his three appearances in the 2022 season, the team captain totaled 180 yards passing along with one touchdown and one interception.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
prepbaseballreport.com

Koelling Commits To 'Dream School' Ohio State

Interested in attending a PBR Ohio event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. 2021 The Miami Prospect Games (Invite Only) Jun 29, 2021. Scout Day: 5 Star Midwest 2.21.21 Feb 21, 2021. Trackman - Fastball.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey heads to Madison to take on the Badgers

The No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines returned to health and form last weekend against previously unbeaten Harvard. Michigan left the weekend undefeated (one tie, one win), and earned four key points in the standings. Now they hit the road for two games to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin has...
MADISON, WI
Maize n Brew

Michigan vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more for Championship Weekend

We are coming off one of the most exhilarating weeks of the college football season where we saw the Michigan Wolverines head into Columbus and defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. We also witnessed the demise of the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers as their playoff hopes are now shot, while the USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs kept those hopes alive heading into conference championship weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue Preview: 60 minutes away from back-to-back Big Ten Championships

It was not outside the realm of possibility that the Michigan Wolverines would return to Indianapolis as Big Ten East winners, but it was certainly not the expected outcome for this season. 12 games later, capped off by yet another manhandling of Ohio State, and the Wolverines are again on the cusp of a conference title, this time with an undefeated record.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year

DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
DEXTER, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI

