New Michigan commit, 2024 four-star Ohio native Luke Hamilton, rips how OSU recruits him and other Ohio prospects

Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Championship
The Michigan Wolverines are looking to become the first team in program history to go 13-0 in a single season, as they prepare for the Purdue Boilermakers tonight in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game. The Maize n Brew staff are back to put some predictions on paper in this...
Wolverine recruiting report: Michigan regains its footing in Ohio
ANN ARBOR – Year after year, Ohio regularly possesses one of the deepest high school football talent pools in the Midwest. But since the departure of assistants Greg Mattison and Al Washington to Ohio State after the 2018 season, Michigan’s football program has had a difficult time tapping into it.
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: Michigan fans want to see this team the most in the first round of the CFP
The Michigan Wolverines are a game away from making their second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff. It’s probable that they get in regardless of what happens against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship tomorrow night, but a win solidifies the spot. In our Reacts Survey earlier this...
Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion
Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Maize n Brew
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara announces transfer destination
Former Michigan Wolverines starting quarterback Cade McNamara is headed to the Big Ten West, as he announced his transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night. McNamara entered the transfer portal earlier this week and underwent successful knee surgery last month after being injured earlier this season. In his three appearances in the 2022 season, the team captain totaled 180 yards passing along with one touchdown and one interception.
Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star
A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prepbaseballreport.com
Koelling Commits To 'Dream School' Ohio State
Interested in attending a PBR Ohio event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. 2021 The Miami Prospect Games (Invite Only) Jun 29, 2021. Scout Day: 5 Star Midwest 2.21.21 Feb 21, 2021. Trackman - Fastball.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey heads to Madison to take on the Badgers
The No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines returned to health and form last weekend against previously unbeaten Harvard. Michigan left the weekend undefeated (one tie, one win), and earned four key points in the standings. Now they hit the road for two games to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin has...
Maize n Brew
Three Purdue Boilermakers to watch in the Big Ten Championship against Michigan
After a triumphant victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are headed to Indianapolis to attempt a repeat as Big Ten champions. In their way is a gutsy 8-4 Purdue Boilermakers squad that has played up to their competition many a time in the Jeff Brohm era.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more for Championship Weekend
We are coming off one of the most exhilarating weeks of the college football season where we saw the Michigan Wolverines head into Columbus and defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. We also witnessed the demise of the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers as their playoff hopes are now shot, while the USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs kept those hopes alive heading into conference championship weekend.
Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit
A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
Maize n Brew
No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue Preview: 60 minutes away from back-to-back Big Ten Championships
It was not outside the realm of possibility that the Michigan Wolverines would return to Indianapolis as Big Ten East winners, but it was certainly not the expected outcome for this season. 12 games later, capped off by yet another manhandling of Ohio State, and the Wolverines are again on the cusp of a conference title, this time with an undefeated record.
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Report: Ohio State Could Play In Orange Bowl, Not Rose Bowl If It Misses Playoff
While Ohio State will watch conference championship weekend from home following its 45-23 loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes could still sneak into the College Football Playoff if No. 3 TCU and/or No. 4 USC fall in the Big XII or Pac-12 title games. If both teams win, though, Ohio State...
Paul Finebaum Reveals Ohio State's Path To The College Football Playoff
Saturday was brutal for Ohio State fans, as the Buckeyes not only lost to arch rival Michigan, but got run off their home turf in a 45-23 loss. But as demoralizing as the defeat may have been, the team's dream of a national championship might not be totally dead. Ohio State fell to No. 5 in the ...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
MLive.com
UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year
DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
Comments / 4