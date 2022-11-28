Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Related
ODU nursing students plant trees to help prevent stormwater runoff in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Almost 100 nursing students from Old Dominion University spent the day planting trees at its Virginia Beach campus. It comes after ODU and Lynnhaven River NOW received a $20,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Forestry. Students told us it feels good to give back.
Tacky Sweater 5K to kick off in Norfolk, supports EVMS melanoma awareness
NORFOLK, Va. — The 8th Annual Tacky Sweater 5K is set to kick off in Norfolk Saturday morning, a run and walk to raise awareness of skin cancer. The race will begin and finish outside Smartmouth Brewery in the Chelsea area of Norfolk. Starting at 9 a.m., the course...
HRT Base Express: new, free bus shuttle service at Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — For thousands of junior sailors who live at Naval Station Norfolk, transportation is a real issue. There hasn't been a way to get around until now, with the arrival of the HRT Base Express. It's estimated there are 10,000 to 12,000 sailors at any given time...
Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
Virginia Beach police respond to report of weapon at middle school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department investigated a threat of a student with a weapon at a local middle school Friday. According to a news release, officers received the report of a possible weapon at 10:17 a.m. at Plaza Middle School. That's off South Lynnhaven Road.
Look up in the sky! You might just see Santa on a Navy helicopter.
NORFOLK, Va. — Someone super special will be flying over Hampton Roads on December 3 with a little help from the Navy. Santa Claus and one of his top elves will be on board the "Fleet Angels" of the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron for the third year in a row to see if you're being naughty or nice.
Key witnesses in March quintuple Downtown Norfolk shooting still not coming forward, prosecutors say
NORFOLK, Va. — More than eight months later, the picture of Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins still sits on a Downtown Norfolk sidewalk. It reminds her cousin, Matheau Hall, how someone shot and killed Jenkins, Marquel Andrews, and Devon Harris outside of Chicho's Backstage in March. "Sometimes it's hard to...
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to dispatch, police received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:53 p.m. at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Hampton Roads pharmacies stockpile Tamiflu supplies amid shortage
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia is experiencing some of the highest levels of the flu that doctors have seen in years. This is leading to shortages of Tamiflu right here in Hampton Roads, and even on a larger scale across the country. "This can be a problem every year, but...
Norfolk man dies after being shot by Virginia Beach officer, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk man shot by a Virginia Beach officer died in the hospital early Friday morning, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department identified the man as Deshawn Whitaker, 28, and the person with him as Jacqueline Ortiz, 20, of Norfolk. The situation unfolded...
A perfect day in Phoebus: Tree illumination, holiday market in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The holidays are full of excitement all across Hampton Roads, and on December 4, you can head to Hampton's Phoebus neighborhood for some extra fun. 'The Phoebus Holiday Illumination & Craft Market' will be held on Saturday at 37 East Mellen Street in Hampton. In the...
Youth, sports tourism Investments highlight Hampton State of the City address
HAMPTON, Va. — Investing in youth and sports tourism are two of the ways Hampton leaders plan to move the community forward. Thursday, the City of Hampton hosted its first in-person State of the City since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly three years ago. Mayor Donnie Tuck shared remarks...
1 hospitalized after shooting on Merrimac Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Merrimac Lane. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. VBPD hasn't released any suspect...
Walmart details plans to support families of victims, employees following mass shooting at Chesapeake store
A week following a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, the company released details of how they plan to support victims families and survivors.
Portsmouth and deputy city manager Sunshine Swinson part ways
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's more turnaround in Portsmouth city leadership. A city spokesperson confirms recently hired Deputy City Manager Sunshine Swinson no longer works for the City. The city staffer would not say why she is no longer with the City, citing a "personnel matter." Swinson just started her...
Man accused of indecent exposure in Suffolk, police seek information
SUFFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested by police in Suffolk after two incidents involving indecent exposure and behavior with a child. Deshawn Parker, 26, was charged with indecent liberties with a child, a felony, and indecent exposure. Both incidents happened on Nov. 24 in the Burbage Grant...
'After School Satan Club' is on its way to one Chesapeake Primary School
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The "After School Satan Club" is raising some eyebrows in Chesapeake after organizers received permission to open their club at B.M. Williams Primary School. "I understand how some people can be upset when they hear the word 'Satan,' but that's not what we are going to...
Man, woman hurt in Portsmouth shooting on Howard Street
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man and a woman are hurt after a shooting in Portsmouth Thursday night. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., it happened near the 100 block of Howard Street. That's right off Turnpike Road. Police said the two victims are getting treatment and...
2 people remain hospitalized following Virginia Beach officer-involved shooting
Police are on scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
Hampton deputies ring bells for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
HAMPTON, Va. — Deputies with the Hampton Sheriff's Office are taking to Walmart Thursday to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. The bell-ringing has been a tradition for Hampton deputies for more than 20 years, where they volunteer part of their day off to man the Salvation Army’s kettle stations.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0