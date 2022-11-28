ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
Portsmouth and deputy city manager Sunshine Swinson part ways

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's more turnaround in Portsmouth city leadership. A city spokesperson confirms recently hired Deputy City Manager Sunshine Swinson no longer works for the City. The city staffer would not say why she is no longer with the City, citing a "personnel matter." Swinson just started her...
