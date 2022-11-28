Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Fox’s Insane NFL TV Ratings This Year Say a Lot About Troy Aikman, Joe Buck
Fox’s NFL Ratings have been through the roof this year, and Thanksgiving was no exception. The Giants-Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day... The post Fox’s Insane NFL TV Ratings This Year Say a Lot About Troy Aikman, Joe Buck appeared first on Outsider.
NFL insiders project historic salary for next Justin Jefferson contract
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has become one of the best players in the NFL since he entered the
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds asks for trade: 3 ideal landing spots
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds quickly made a name for himself during his first season, becoming a finalist to win
