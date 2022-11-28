ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. But Dumfries, who assisted on the first two goals, scored on a volley in the 81st. “When you play a team with so...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

United States knocked out of FIFA World Cup following 3-1 loss to the Netherlands

The United States was eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday following a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands, who advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals.  The U.S. came out of the gates strong in the first 10 minutes of the game, dominating much of the early play. However, it was the Netherlands who would get on the board first, with goals by Memphis Depay and Daley Blind putting the Dutch up 2-0 before halftime.  The United States would get on the board in the second half, with Haji Wright scoring late to cut the American deficit to one. However, the Netherlands would seal their...
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Dutch reach quarter-finals

Netherlands secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday, punishing a wasteful USA and emerging 3-1 winners in the first last-16 match in Qatar.USA started brightly, with Christian Pulisic missing a clear chance when one on one, before Louis van Gaal’s side opened the scoring with a brilliant team goal – finished off by Memphis Depay. Daley Blind doubled the Dutch lead on half time, and USA seemed destined to be heading home.A bizarre Haji Wright goal briefly had them back in the game, but Denzel Dumfries’ late strike quelled any potential comeback and sealed victory. Next up for Netherlands: Argentina or Australia.Relive all the action with our live blog below Read More Louis van Gaal masterclass sees Netherlands beat USA to cruise into World Cup quarter-finalsHow Netherlands scored the best team goal of the World Cup so farNetherlands vs USA player ratings: Denzel Dumfries reprises Euro 2020 impact in World Cup round of 16

Comments / 0

Community Policy