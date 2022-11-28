The United States was eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday following a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands, who advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals. The U.S. came out of the gates strong in the first 10 minutes of the game, dominating much of the early play. However, it was the Netherlands who would get on the board first, with goals by Memphis Depay and Daley Blind putting the Dutch up 2-0 before halftime. The United States would get on the board in the second half, with Haji Wright scoring late to cut the American deficit to one. However, the Netherlands would seal their...

