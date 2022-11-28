Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's RequestZack LoveRandolph County, AL
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving dayEdy ZooNewnan, GA
Related
Tree Hugger
Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House, With No Experience
Compared to what it was a decade ago, the tiny house movement has become kind of a big thing now in popular culture, with tiny house television shows, websites, and books galore, as well as a wide variety of professional tiny house building companies now offering turnkey tiny homes to those with the cash.
12tomatoes.com
A Man’s Been Living In This More Affordable Tiny House For 14 Years
Tiny homes have their place, convenient, transportable, and long-lasting, but honestly, they get too much of the limelight. And it’s easy to see why, it’s like a mini dollhouse of wheels, which is cute to see in videos and posts, but when push comes to shove these blinged-out portable homes are expensive. However, a man in Canada took a temporary alternative home and made it a permanent dwelling, better yet, this alternative home is more affordable and more spacious than the popular tiny homes on the market.
yankodesign.com
This all-white minimalist cabin is the flexible and functional tiny home on wheels you need
Tiny home builder Base Cabin collaborated with Matt Goodman Architecture Office to create this super minimalistic tiny home on wheels inspired by the simplicity of livestock sheds. The clean and simple home was designed to beautifully merge with farms, vineyards, or even the Australian bush. The aim was to ensure that the residents feel one with the surroundings and that there is no sense of separation between the home and the landscape,
iheart.com
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Keep your thermostat at this temperature to save on heating costs this winter
Saving on energy bills this winter season has become a big priority for many. The US Department of Energy suggests setting your thermostat at 68 F in the winter to do so.
Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas
We think pool noodles might be more of a winter staple now TBH
An investor with 35,000 rental houses is sitting on $3 billion of 'dry powder' as it waits for the perfect time to buy up thousands more homes
Tricon Residential is one of the biggest owners of single-family rental homes in the US. The SFR industry boomed during the pandemic, but big investors are slowing purchases right now. Tricon's CEO said the company will be ready to ramp up acquisitions "when the time is right." Regular homebuyers aren't...
6 reasons a couple who retired in their 40s were 'relieved' they sold their rental properties right before the pandemic
Kiersten and Julien Saunders were more passionate about building their content creation business than holding onto their rental properties.
A private island in Canada with a home and a guest cottage is on sale for less than $1 million. Take a look.
Rainy Lake Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $750,000. It features a two-bedroom home and a guesthouse with a separate bedroom, living room, and kitchen. The property has a wood-fired pizza oven, an eight-person hot tub, and sunset views on the lake.
How selling neighborhood 'trash' on Facebook Marketplace for 5 hours a week landed a 27-year-old an extra $37,000 this year
Sarah Scott only works on her Facebook Marketplace side hustle for five hours a week. The extra cash bumps her total income to six figures.
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
I stayed in a tiny home Airbnb with a litter box for a toilet, and it was better than most hotels
Sarah Bence and her fiancé were surprised by how spacious the tiny home was and would definitely stay there again.
Interior design trends 2023: The 6 looks worth knowing about
These 2023 interior design trends are set to be big. Here's how to make them work for your home
Why this rusty old water tank that sat in a field for decades has just fetched a small fortune for a Victorian farming family
A water tank has sold for a whopping $65,300 despite the 1930s collector's item languishing on a family farm for decades. The Furphy-branded tank and cart that sat on Chris and Karen Bartsh's Victorian farm in Beechworth for 30 years sold for the record price at an online clearing sale in the state's north east on Tuesday.
One Couple Was Charged $10 Every Time They Locked A Room, And 10 More Hidden Airbnb Fee Stories
"At the last Airbnb we went to with my husband's family, the host wanted an additional $5 per person for hot tub use and they had cameras in the back."
Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds
A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
Interior designers share 10 of the worst trends they saw this year
The pros hated color-block curtains, bouclé fabric, all-white interiors, and excessive amounts of plants that were popular in many homes this year.
Sisters Thought They Scored a Gorgeous Piece of Wooden Furniture but They Ended Up Unlocking a Mystery
Now, they’re hunting for answers.
Comments / 2