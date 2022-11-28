Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
39th annual Caroling on the Circle Campaign returns
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex County is kicking off its food drive for the 39th annual Caroling on the Circle Campaign. The purpose is to build community support, fundraise, and collect canned goods and perishable food items. Organizers tell us, that mission has grown into a large beloved event for...
WMDT.com
UMES students decorate Christmas trees
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Student leaders at UMES got in the holiday spirit by decorating Christmas trees to represent their organizations. They will now be on display for all the campus and visitors to see. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Special Education Day: Learning Loss
DELMARVA – For special education day, 47 ABC is highlighting learning loss within the community. “The pandemic hit the disabled community very uniquely,” says Michele Gregory. That’s something that Michele Gregory, an advocate, and mother of a child with disabilities says she’s seen within her own household. “My son being disabled, you know when he was in school just being out for the Summer, we would see learning loss for him, we would see regression,” says Gregory.
WMDT.com
Fruitland PD receives Playabowls donation
FRUITLAND, Md. – The Fruitland Police Department recently received a generous donation of desert bowls from Playabowls in Salisbury. What a thoughtful and delicious treat for our local first responders!. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Grandmother in Northwest Baltimore helping kids strengthen their reading skills
A grandmother in Northwest Baltimore is on a mission to help kids in her neighborhood learn how to read.
Ocean City Today
Local teenager passes away after year-plus cancer fight
There’s no doubt, Jayden Alton said the day after her 18-year-old brother died from cancer, that he’s in heaven, chatting and making friends. “He wanted to talk to everyone. He wanted to know about everyone. He’s talking Jesus’s ear off right now, I’m sure,” she said with a smile, adding she wants Joshua Jason Miggs Alton, who was born four years after she was, and who died on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to be remembered as a light who shined brightly.
WMDT.com
Georgetown holds annual Christmas Parade
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Georgetown held their annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening, and some of 47 ABC’s very own were in attendance. Anchor/Reporter Rob Petree, Meteorologist Ulises Garcia, and Photographer Kolby Redden participated in the festivities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
76th annual Salisbury Christmas Parade returns Downtown on Dec. 4th
47ABC – It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit in Salisbury as organizers prepare for the annual Christmas Parade. Today, Jamie Nichols, with the Salisbury Jaycees, and Zach Evans with Mountaire Farms told the Good Morning Delmarva team everything you need to know about the parade.
NBC Washington
‘Sad Thing': Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company Closing
The need to find and retain volunteer firefighters has gotten so bad for one station in Prince George's County, Maryland, that it's now closing. "Our members are starting to clear out their lockers," said Marcus Jones, a board member of the Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company was...
Baltimore Times
Nonprofit Now Accepting Nominations to Win Free Car
During the season of giving, the nonprofit Cars With Care is leading the way by providing another free car for a Baltimore resident in need. Andrea Brackett is a past car recipient who said that she is forever indebted to the nonprofit’s team. A dream of having her own reliable transportation came true because of Cars With Care.
WMDT.com
City of Crisfield announces scheduled water outage for repairs
CRISFIELD, Md. – The City of Crisfield has announced that a major water line repair is scheduled for Monday, December 5th, beginning at 9 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m. As a result, water service will be shut off, and the following areas will be affected:. Hall Highway. Tawes Drive.
WMDT.com
Broadband service in Wicomico County enters phase 2
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – If you’re a Wicomico County resident, broadband concerns may no longer be a problem in the future. Upgrades are coming to the area. This project is still in the funding process and has recently completed phase one on time, successfully. Wicomico County Council elect, Jeff Merritt has met with community residents, Talkie Communications, and the county’s IT department and they all agree that this is a much-needed service.
WMDT.com
Fire marshals investigating Delmar house fire
DELMAR, Del. – Delaware State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that heavily damaged a Delmar house Friday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly after 2 pm. in the 36000 block of Red Berry Road. Delmar Volunteer firefighters arrived on scene to find the two-story home engulfed in flames.
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach Fire Company receives award
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company received an award from the International Company of Fire Chiefs for their recruitment and retention membership program at the VCOS Symposium in Clearwater Florida. Always good to see first responders receive recognition for all the hard work they do.
WMDT.com
Parts shortage pushes back Georgetown Pallet Home Village opening to mid-December
GEORGETOWN, DE- A delay in the installation of electrical wiring for 40 pallet homes in Georgetown has delayed the project that was set to open by Thanksgiving, leaving the 40 people set to move in, still out in the cold. “Hang in we are doing the best we can we...
Bay Net
Waldorf Biker Revs Up With $50,015 Bonus Match 5 Win
– This biker from Waldorf is riding into the sunset with a $50,015 top-prize win on Bonus Match 5. An avid Lottery player and biker enthusiast from Charles County is riding into the sunset after claiming a $50,015 top Bonus Match 5 prize this week. The military veteran picked up the winning ticket on his way home Tuesday after a medical appointment in Baltimore.
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies in Baltimore To Adopt For Christmas
Christmas is the perfect time to add a four-legged member to your family. If you want to unwrap a box containing an adorable new puppy this holiday season, there are puppies and dogs in need of forever homes in Baltimore, Maryland. Crabcakes and football aren’t the only things that Maryland does — they also take wonderful care of dogs and cats in foster homes while they wait to be adopted. You may just find your next family pet on this lovable list. Be advised, though, that adopting a puppy is a commitment for the life of the animal. Be sure to not make an impulse decision and that your family is ready to take on the duties of loving and caring for your precious new family member for the long haul. Now! Let’s get to puppers!
WMDT.com
Ocean City Christmas Parade canceled due to weather forecast
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Due to current weather conditions forecasted for Saturday, the Ocean City Christmas Parade has been canceled. “Ocean City Special Events staff has been working hard to prepare for this holiday tradition and the last thing they wanted to do was cancel,” commented Special Events Director, Frank Miller. “Although we are disappointed, our staff does not want to put the volunteers, participants and the thousands of spectators that line the streets for the parade in hazardous and unsafe conditions.”
WBOC
Support Continues to Pour In for 11-Year-Old Hero Who Rescued Baby Sister from Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - La'Prentis Doughty and his family have had a whirlwind week after he rescued his toddler sister Loyalty from an apartment fire. La'Prentis is now living in a new apartment thanks to the generosity of Salisbury businessman Blair Carey. "You know I wanted to get them under a...
