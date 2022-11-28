ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SD

Comments / 0

Related
ktwb.com

Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vermillion woman dies in Nov. 26 I-29 pedestrian crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amanda Taylor, 39, of Vermillion is the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 26 crash on Interstate 29 one mile north of North Sioux City, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Taylor was walking in the northbound driving lane of the I-29 when...
VERMILLION, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Vermillion Woman Identified As Union County Crash Victim

NORTH SIOUX CITY — A Vermillion woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred one mile north of North Sioux City. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver falls asleep, rolls pickup near Chancellor

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — A driver walked away with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Chancellor Thursday morning. Around 2:30, crews responded to a call north of town. The driver of this pickup reportedly fell asleep while driving, entered the ditch before jumping across the creek, planting the front end in the opposite bank, and rolling the pickup end over end.
CHANCELLOR, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Rolling Van South Of Rock Rapids

Rock Rapids, Iowa — Lyon County authorities have just released information about an accident south of Rock Rapids that sent a Sioux City man to a hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 26th, at about 12:45 p.m., Zachary Sassman of Sioux City was driving a 2003 Chevy Astro van on county road K52 just south of Rock Rapids, when the van entered the northeast ditch before rolling one time. It came to rest on its wheels.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES

TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

2 people killed in Hutchinson Co. crash identified

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — The two people who were killed in a crash on November 22 north of Scotland have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve. The semi-truck and trailer struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
SCOTLAND, SD
brookingsradio.com

Two arrested for burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point

Two men have been arrested in connection to burglaries in Brookings as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in the burglaries. Mall of America security assisted with locating and tracking the suspects on video to a maroon SUV. The Bloomington Police Department identified the license plate of that vehicle using their Automated License Plate Readers.
BROOKINGS, SD
kelo.com

Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

60-year-old man arrested for construction site burglaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 60-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for more than 16 cases of construction burglaries. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Jerry Hood has been charged with one count of stolen property. Hood was arrested without incident, Clemens said. Police said...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Primghar driver cited for pot by Melvin

MELVIN—A 24-year-old Primghar man was cited about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, near Melvin on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Dylan Michael Bronson-Groen stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2007 Toyota Camry for speeding on Highway 59 north of 220th Street about five miles northwest of Melvin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
MELVIN, IA
drgnews.com

Woman from Scotland, man from Sioux Falls killed in Nov. 22 accident in Hutchinson County

Names of the two people who died Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Scotland have been released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Man Charged With First Degree Burglary After Orange City Assault

Orange City, Iowa — A Monona, Iowa man has been arrested on a warrant for burglary, assault and other charges after an incident in Orange City. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Orange City Police Department, 35-year-old Michael Walters of Monona is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting the occupant early on November 21st. He was arrested on Thursday, December 1st.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kscj.com

NO INJURIES IN MORNINGSIDE HOUSE FIRE

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM AN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE THURSDAY NEAR GLENN AVENUE AND SOUTH PALMETTO. SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED AROUND 1:30 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE CHIMNEY AND A FIRE IN THE ATTIC. ALL OF THE OCCUPANTS WERE ABLE TO GET OUT OF THE HOUSE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 25 car accidents reported after first significant snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to 25 car accidents across the city this morning. None of the accidents resulted in serious injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said this is about the number of accidents that officers would be expected after the first significant snowfall as drivers get used to traveling through the snow again. The 25 accidents took place between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy