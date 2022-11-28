ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of beating fellow resident with shelf, chair at Community Corrections Association

By Joe Gorman
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of assaulting a fellow resident Saturday at the Community Corrections Association is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Justin Gerber, 28, has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arrested at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the main CCA facility at 1608 Market St.

A charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, was filed against him Monday.

Jury selection begins in trial of brothers accused of kidnapping, felonious assault

Reports said a man at the facility told police that he was in his bed when Gerber came in and started beating him with a shelf he ripped off a wall.

The man had severe cuts on his wrists and forearms from trying to shield his face. The man said Gerber also hit him with a chair.

The man told police that he had no idea why Gerber was attacking him. He was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.

Court records do not show why Gerber was placed in CCA.

