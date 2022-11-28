WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Greene County attorney is accused of stealing over $22,000. Kimberly Pratt, who works for the Greene County commissioners as the county courts juvenile dependency and delinquency officer, is facing multiple theft charges. Greene County District Attorney David Russo said his office started investigating Pratt after another attorney who had previously worked in her firm filed a complaint about $22,000 worth of missing client retainers. The investigation revealed Pratt took the money from an Interest on Lawyers' Trust Account and used client account money for her own benefit, the DA said. In a news release, Russo vowed to continue to do his best to "weed out the corruption" within the county.

GREENE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO