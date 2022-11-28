Read full article on original website
Man leads officers on chase in Clarksburg, admits to driving high, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly admitting to driving while high after fleeing from officers in Clarksburg.
West Virginia teen receives maximum sentence in father’s death case
A teenager charged in the death of his father in Preston County has received the maximum sentence of 15 years.
WDTV
Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave. 48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.
WDTV
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
West Virginia man allegedly shot person with BB gun, charged with malicious assault
A man has been charged for allegedly using a BB gun to shoot another person at a residence in Harrison County.
WDTV
Man charged after troopers find drugs during Doddridge County traffic stop
A man has been charged after troopers found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County.
Four-year-old dies in Lincoln-Lemington shooting
A 4-year-old who was shot along with a woman Thursday evening has died. Pittsburgh Police confirm the child was pronounced deceased by medical professionals at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
WDTV
Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars was sentenced on Friday. 48-year-old Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, was sentenced to ten years behind bars after defrauding customers through his contacting business, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
lootpress.com
Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
Missing woman found dead in Barbour County, West Virginia
A woman who was reported missing was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff's Department announced.
Boyfriend turns himself in after missing woman reportedly found shot and buried under concrete
CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man reportedly turned himself in to authorities in Pennsylvania less than a week after his missing girlfriend was found shot to death on a property in Allegheny County. Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County list Anthony Kennedy as "in custody." According to Trib Live, Kennedy went...
Victim dies after being assaulted with BB gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A male died after being assaulted with a BB gun downtown earlier this week. The victim appeared to be passed out on a city sidewalk along Coffey Way at the time of the attack. He died two days later. Police say they know who each of the...
wtae.com
Man accused of trying to break into volunteer fire department in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man attempted to break into the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The attempted break-in happened Nov. 26 around 10:15 p.m., according to investigators. Police said they received calls of a man wrapped in a blanket and knocking...
Person killed in believed hit-and-run on Grafton Road identified, charges pending
The person found dead on Grafton Road after what was believed to be a hit-and-run victim earlier this month has been identified, and so has the alleged driver.
WDTV
Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
Daily Athenaeum
Greene County attorney accused of stealing $22K
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Greene County attorney is accused of stealing over $22,000. Kimberly Pratt, who works for the Greene County commissioners as the county courts juvenile dependency and delinquency officer, is facing multiple theft charges. Greene County District Attorney David Russo said his office started investigating Pratt after another attorney who had previously worked in her firm filed a complaint about $22,000 worth of missing client retainers. The investigation revealed Pratt took the money from an Interest on Lawyers' Trust Account and used client account money for her own benefit, the DA said. In a news release, Russo vowed to continue to do his best to "weed out the corruption" within the county.
Pa. teen dies after being shot
A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
