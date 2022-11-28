ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTV

Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave. 48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man charged for shooting another man with BB gun

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he shot another man twice with a BB gun in the chest. Law enforcement was dispatched to a home in Mount Clare on Tuesday for a “disturbance-type incident,” according to a criminal complaint.
MOUNT CLARE, WV
WDTV

Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars was sentenced on Friday. 48-year-old Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, was sentenced to ten years behind bars after defrauding customers through his contacting business, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
WDTV

Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Body identified in alleged hit-and-run on Grafton Road

A victim of an alleged hit-and-run has been identified more than three weeks after a body was found on Grafton Road near Morgantown. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said details were...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Greene County attorney accused of stealing $22K

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Greene County attorney is accused of stealing over $22,000. Kimberly Pratt, who works for the Greene County commissioners as the county courts juvenile dependency and delinquency officer, is facing multiple theft charges. Greene County District Attorney David Russo said his office started investigating Pratt after another attorney who had previously worked in her firm filed a complaint about $22,000 worth of missing client retainers. The investigation revealed Pratt took the money from an Interest on Lawyers' Trust Account and used client account money for her own benefit, the DA said.  In a news release, Russo vowed to continue to do his best to "weed out the corruption" within the county. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies after being shot

A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
MONESSEN, PA

Comments / 0

