China security forces are well-prepared for quashing dissent
BEIJING (AP) — When it comes to ensuring the security of their regime, China’s Communist Party rulers don’t skimp. The extent of that lavish spending was put on display when the boldest street protests in decades broke out in Beijing and other cities, driven by anger over rigid and seemingly unending restrictions to combat COVID-19.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the...
US names 4 militants in Afghanistan, Pakistan ‘terrorists’
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States has added four top Islamic militants operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan to its list of “global terrorists,” amid a resurgence of violence and border tensions in the area. The militant leaders hail from the Pakistani Taliban and an al-Qaida branch in South Asia.
G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia joined the European Union on Friday in adopting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine.
Macron tells Elon Musk that Twitter must follow rules of E.U.
French President Emmanuel Macron met on Friday with Twitter CEO Elon Musk and told him the social media company had to comply with the rules of the European Union regarding content moderation and freedom of speech. During the meeting, which took place in New Orleans while Macron was in the U.S. for a state dinner, the French president reportedly talked to Musk about his handling of the Twitter platform. A number of decisions made by Musk, including the recent move to end Twitter's policy regarding COVID-19 misinformation, have been harshly criticized by E.U. countries, including French officials. Macron reiterated these concerns during an...
Estonia to buy US rocket artillery system in $200M deal
HELSINKI (AP) — NATO member and Russia’s neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system in the Baltic country’s largest arms procurement project ever, defense officials said Saturday. The deal signed Friday for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is worth more than $200 million and includes equipment such as ammunition and rockets, as well as training. The package includes HIMARS rockets with ranges of 70-300 kilometers (43-186 miles), the Estonian Center for Defense Investment said in a statement. Lockheed Martin Corp. is expected to make the first deliveries in 2024. Estonian officials didn’t disclose the number of rocket launchers but local media outlets said the purchase consists of six HIMARS. “The HIMARS multiple rocket launchers are a new important step in the development of Estonia’s defense capabilities,” Lt. Col. Kaarel Mäesalu, head of the capability development department at the Estonian Defense Forces said in a statement. “This makes it possible to decisively influence the enemy even before coming into contact with our infantry units.”
Groups urge Biden not to turn back on migrants when Title 42 ends
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Immigration advocates are calling on the Biden administration not to resort to hardline border control measures once Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Their plea comes in response to a news report by Axios stating the administration is considering prosecuting more single...
North Korea’s Kim calls for meeting to review state affairs
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a major political conference before year’s end where he’s expected to address his increasingly tense relations with Washington and Seoul over the expansion of his nuclear and missile programs. North Korea’s state media said...
UK, Greece in 'secret talks' on Parthenon Marbles: report
The British Museum and the Greek prime minister are in the "advanced stage" of "secret talks" over the "possible return" of the Parthenon Marbles, local media reported on Saturday. The British Museum issued a statement on Saturday saying it wanted "a new Parthenon partnership with Greece" and was prepared to talk to Athens about that.
Venezuelans sleep on sidewalks after Juarez razes tent camp
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – His daughter turns 3 years old next week and Jeilfred can’t hold back the tears. It took the native of Venezuela more than two months to make the 3,000-mile trek to Juarez only to find the U.S. border closed to asylum-seekers from that South American country who cross between ports of entry.
