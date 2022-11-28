Read full article on original website
Visit Emporia adjusts tourism grant deadlines
Visit Emporia has announced a change in deadline dates for tourism grant applications. According to a written release, grant deadline dates are now set at Jan. 1, and July 1. Visit Emporia tourism grants are available to organizations actively marketing their event/project to attract out-of-town visitors to Emporia. "The change...
Double-dose hairspray day
If you're still wearing a mask to guard against winter illnesses, what's ahead Friday could blow it right off your face. Emporia and the Flint Hills are under a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. through the afternoon. Chase County will remain under one through midnight.
EPD responds to undisclosed incident at Whittier Place Apartments. A possible standoff is currently in progress at the Whittier Place Apartments. The Emporia P…
Emporia boys basketball begins season with win in Ottawa
So far, so good for the Lee Baldwin era at Emporia High School. The boys basketball team won its season opener, 72-65, in Ottawa on Friday night in what was Baldwin’s first game as head coach.
Downtown carriage rides selling out fast, some tickets still available
There are still tickets available for tonight's Emporia Main Street carriage rides - but you may want to act soon. Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said tickets are going fast for the decades-old holiday tradition.
Northern Heights girls falls in area basketball game of the week
OSAGE CITY — Northern Heights girls basketball commenced their 2022-23 campaign last night, losing to Flint Hills League rival Osage City, 49-23. The contest didn’t seem like a 26-point loss. The Lady Wildcats played with a continuous quiet hustle all night, but it wasn’t enough to pick up a win. And they were without 6-foot senior Teagan Hines in the post yesterday evening due to an illness.
People of the south wind, until Friday afternoon
To borrow from a classic country song by Porter Wagoner: Big wind’s a-coming. While his song referred to tornadoes, it also could apply to what Emporia and the Flint Hills will face the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory west of Lyon and Greenwood Counties.
Newman Regional Health's cath lab celebrates accreditation
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Newman Regional Health for its “demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to their cardiac catheterization laboratory for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures," the hospital announced Wednesday. Newman Regional Health was awarded a Cardiac Cath...
Emporia places seven on All-Centennial League football teams
Emporia High School had seven players named to All-Centennial League football teams. Bobby Trujillo was named first team at linebacker and second team at running back. Parker Leeds earned second-team honors at wide receiver. Jalyn King is a second-teamer at returner and an honorable mention at defensive back. Jaden Thomas and Nate Thomas are honorable-mention on the offensive line. Kyle Obermeyer is honorable-mention at linebacker. Alex Allemang is an honorable mention at kicker.
Imogene Arnett
Imogene Arnett, age 97, formerly of Emporia, KS, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at York, Nebraska. She was born on November 19, 1925 to Charles Howard and Della Hannah (Johns) Cannon in Emporia, Kansas. On April 11, 1947, she was united in marriage to William A. Arnett in Kansas City. To this union, four daughters were born. William passed away in 1999. Imogene then spent 16 years with her loving companion Russell Guilfoil.
Frances “Fran” Marie Pykiet
Frances “Fran” Marie Pykiet passed from this life on November 4, 2022. She was born November 30, 1939 in Bushong, Kansas to Carl and Ellen Bechtel. Fran graduated from Northern Heights High School in 1957 in Allen, KS. She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Bob Pykiet in Danville, California during his Navy leave on November 7, 1960. Fran and Bob moved around quite a bit between 1960-1973; her most well-known residence was Emporia, KS. In 1973 Fran and Bob moved and made their home in Augusta, KS where they raised their daughter, Rhonda. In February 2020, Fran moved to Colorado to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Shirley J. Devanney
Shirley J. Devanney, 82, joined her family in heaven November 26, 2022. She was the seventh child born to Elmer and Marie (Atkinson) Henderson, September 10, 1940, in Strong City, Kansas. Shirley had a zest for life which led to the enjoyment of many life experiences. She traveled extensively in...
Bell choir wants to ring at your door
Caroling, caroling, out they go. They’ll ring for you, if you donate some dough.
Dorothy D. Weeks
Funeral Services for Dorothy D. Weeks will be held at the Longs Chapel of First United Methodist Church on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Karla Sheffy of the church. Burial will follow in the Americus Cemetery, Americus, Kansas. Dorothy passed away...
Bryan “Doc” Barr
Bryan faithfully entered into the arms of his Savior on November 29, 2022. He is survived by many family, friends and animals that adored him. Bryan was raised in the Deep Creek area of Manhattan, Kansas. He graduated from KSU with a doctorate in veterinary medicine. He devoted his life...
UPDATE: Boxcar burns on Road B
A fire in rural Lyon County threatened a building Thursday afternoon, but crews were able to contain the damage. A statement released Friday by the Emporia Fire Department said crews were called to the area of Road B and Road 190 shortly after 3 p.m. After some confusion, authorities determined...
Stolen El Dorado dog found near Swope Park
A dog that disappeared in El Dorado wound up in Cottonwood Falls Thursday morning. Now authorities want to know how it got there. A notice from the Chase County Sheriff's Office said the animal was reported stolen to El Dorado Police Wednesday night. It was located “around Swope Park.” Details of the discovery are not yet clear.
Burlington woman scammed out of $48,000
BURLINGTON — An elderly woman from Burlington was recently scammed out of $48,000, the Burlington Police Department reported Thursday. The Burlington Police Department said on social media that the incident was reported to police on Nov. 21, on recommendation of the victim’s financial counselor. “The victim logged into...
Police chase leads to downtown collision, arrest
A short car chase near downtown Emporia ended with a collision and an arrest Wednesday morning. An Emporia Police statement says it began with an attempt to stop a driver for a traffic violation at 11th and Cottonwood around 7:40 a.m. The car raced away for about four blocks, stopping...
EPD seeking information on missing person
The Emporia Police Department is seeking information on a missing person. According to a written release, on Nov. 30, at approximately 2 p.m. 27-year-old Emily Levron was reported missing. She was last seen on Nov. 27 at approximately 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Logan Ave. Her description...
