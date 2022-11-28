Read full article on original website
Milford Mill Academy beats Kent Island to win Maryland 2A state championship
Milford Mill Academy beats Kent Island 25-16 to win the Maryland 2A state championship trophy. The game was at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
Ocean City Today
Dr. Patricia J. (Fitzgerald) Graves
Dr. Patricia J. (Fitzgerald) Graves passed away unexpectedly Nov. 21, 2022, at TidalHealth, Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. Born in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Wilfred Fitzgerald and Jeanette (Lohofer) Fitzgerald. Patricia is survived by her husband, Kenneth Graves; son, Bart Talbert; grandchildren, Katelin,...
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore talks with WTOP as future first family prepares for Annapolis move (and a puppy)
Come January, Marylanders will have a new governor. And his kids will be getting a new puppy. Beyond the shifting political landscape in Annapolis, the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore — Maryland’s first Black governor — also means big changes for the future first family of the state.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford resigns; Mayor seeks reset after fatal fire to move BCFD forward
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday afternoon that he has accepted the resignation of Fire Chief Niles Ford, effective immediately. Ford's resignation comes in response to an internal report released Friday into a January fire in which three city firefighters died in the line of duty and a fourth was injured.
Wbaltv.com
Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
mocoshow.com
Quince Orchard vs. Flowers: Maryland Football 4A State Championship Updates
4A Football Maryland State Championship Game: (2) Quince Orchard vs. (1) Flowers. • Short TD run by Briggs. Quince Orchard over Flowers 32-7. 1:12 left 4th qtr. • Short TD run by Howard. Quince Orchard 25, Flowers 7. 7:31 left 4th qtr. • Blocked punt for a safety by Johnson....
hcctimes.org
Fear And Loathing In Westminster: A Savage Journey Into to the Heart of Western Maryland
It was a brisk Saturday morning on the HCC Campus in tranquil Columbia, Maryland. I love Columbia—every city in America should look like Little Patuxent Parkway on a weekend morning. I had woken up at 5 a.m. that morning after only a few hours of sleep after cramming in four STEM assignments the night prior.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD
If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Dec. 2
A 15-year-old runner and wrestler who’s named after his two grandfathers, Bennett won his first Seashore Striders 5K Nov. 27 at the 19th annual Sea Colony Turkey Trot, exploding at the start like it was open season on turkeys and never looking back to run a personal best of 18:14. Hunter Bondorant, 24, of Selbyville was second in 18:36. Bennett is a freshman at Sussex Tech. The Ravens’ No. 1 ran 18:42 at the Henlopen Conference cross country championships, which was good for 19th place. Bennett ran 18:28 in the Division I Delaware state championship race. But enough about running; it’s wrestling season. Bennett wrestled last year for Laurel Middle at 145 pounds and is now in the Sussex Tech lineup for coach Scott Layfield at 144 pounds. The Ravens will open the dual-meet season Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Cape, the two-time Division I state champion. “Stepping up and wrestling high school kids is going to be tough,” Bennett said. But at least he’ll have both grandfathers out there on the mat with him.
foxbaltimore.com
UNCLAIMED CASH | Maryland lottery looking for holder of $50,015 ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Someone became $50,015 richer this week. The Maryland Lottery said they are looking for the player with the top-prize winning ticket from the Nov. 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Inner Harbor Exxon at 1800 Russell Street, the Lottery said. The Lottery said...
Baltimore City Fire Chief resigns in light of deadly Stricker Street fire report
He steps down in light of a new report that investigated the line of duty deaths of three firefighters in January.
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
WMDT.com
Broadband service in Wicomico County enters phase 2
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – If you’re a Wicomico County resident, broadband concerns may no longer be a problem in the future. Upgrades are coming to the area. This project is still in the funding process and has recently completed phase one on time, successfully. Wicomico County Council elect, Jeff Merritt has met with community residents, Talkie Communications, and the county’s IT department and they all agree that this is a much-needed service.
dhsthebuzz.org
First Montgomery County Cheerleading Team Wins State Title
On Nov. 12, the varsity cheerleading team put on “The Greatest Show” and won first place at the 2022 Maryland 2A Cheerleading State Championship, making history as the first team from a Montgomery County public school to win the competition. This was the moment the cheerleaders, coaches, parents and the community had been waiting for all year.
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
Baltimore Times
The ‘Wright’ Medicine for Treating Diabetes and other Diseases Baltimore Native To Open New Medical Practice
Baltimore native Dr. Letitia J. Wright has made it her “practice” to treat people with diabetes, COPD, and other diseases. The Seton Keough High School graduate’s medical career include working at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians’ East Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar. On Saturday, December 3, 2022,...
WMDT.com
City of Crisfield announces scheduled water outage for repairs
CRISFIELD, Md. – The City of Crisfield has announced that a major water line repair is scheduled for Monday, December 5th, beginning at 9 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m. As a result, water service will be shut off, and the following areas will be affected:. Hall Highway. Tawes Drive.
WMDT.com
Georgetown holds annual Christmas Parade
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Georgetown held their annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening, and some of 47 ABC’s very own were in attendance. Anchor/Reporter Rob Petree, Meteorologist Ulises Garcia, and Photographer Kolby Redden participated in the festivities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Ocean City decking renovation in phase 2
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The next time you see the Ocean City boardwalk it may look a little different. The decking is being redone after 10 years in the beach town. You may have seen the project between 15th street up to the fishing pier. In the process, surface amenities like trashcans, bike racks, and benches have been moved. The City Engineer, Paul Mauser says it’s a project that needs to be done because of the salty air, coastal flooding, and millions of visitors a year.
