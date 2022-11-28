ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Anne, MD

Ocean City Today

Dr. Patricia J. (Fitzgerald) Graves

Dr. Patricia J. (Fitzgerald) Graves passed away unexpectedly Nov. 21, 2022, at TidalHealth, Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. Born in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Wilfred Fitzgerald and Jeanette (Lohofer) Fitzgerald. Patricia is survived by her husband, Kenneth Graves; son, Bart Talbert; grandchildren, Katelin,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD

If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Cape Gazette

Athletes of the Week Dec. 2

A 15-year-old runner and wrestler who’s named after his two grandfathers, Bennett won his first Seashore Striders 5K Nov. 27 at the 19th annual Sea Colony Turkey Trot, exploding at the start like it was open season on turkeys and never looking back to run a personal best of 18:14. Hunter Bondorant, 24, of Selbyville was second in 18:36. Bennett is a freshman at Sussex Tech. The Ravens’ No. 1 ran 18:42 at the Henlopen Conference cross country championships, which was good for 19th place. Bennett ran 18:28 in the Division I Delaware state championship race. But enough about running; it’s wrestling season. Bennett wrestled last year for Laurel Middle at 145 pounds and is now in the Sussex Tech lineup for coach Scott Layfield at 144 pounds. The Ravens will open the dual-meet season Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Cape, the two-time Division I state champion. “Stepping up and wrestling high school kids is going to be tough,” Bennett said. But at least he’ll have both grandfathers out there on the mat with him.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Broadband service in Wicomico County enters phase 2

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – If you’re a Wicomico County resident, broadband concerns may no longer be a problem in the future. Upgrades are coming to the area. This project is still in the funding process and has recently completed phase one on time, successfully. Wicomico County Council elect, Jeff Merritt has met with community residents, Talkie Communications, and the county’s IT department and they all agree that this is a much-needed service.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
dhsthebuzz.org

First Montgomery County Cheerleading Team Wins State Title

On Nov. 12, the varsity cheerleading team put on “The Greatest Show” and won first place at the 2022 Maryland 2A Cheerleading State Championship, making history as the first team from a Montgomery County public school to win the competition. This was the moment the cheerleaders, coaches, parents and the community had been waiting for all year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership

HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

City of Crisfield announces scheduled water outage for repairs

CRISFIELD, Md. – The City of Crisfield has announced that a major water line repair is scheduled for Monday, December 5th, beginning at 9 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m. As a result, water service will be shut off, and the following areas will be affected:. Hall Highway. Tawes Drive.
CRISFIELD, MD
WMDT.com

Georgetown holds annual Christmas Parade

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Georgetown held their annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening, and some of 47 ABC’s very own were in attendance. Anchor/Reporter Rob Petree, Meteorologist Ulises Garcia, and Photographer Kolby Redden participated in the festivities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Ocean City decking renovation in phase 2

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The next time you see the Ocean City boardwalk it may look a little different. The decking is being redone after 10 years in the beach town. You may have seen the project between 15th street up to the fishing pier. In the process, surface amenities like trashcans, bike racks, and benches have been moved. The City Engineer, Paul Mauser says it’s a project that needs to be done because of the salty air, coastal flooding, and millions of visitors a year.
OCEAN CITY, MD

