‘The Quiet Girl’ Director Colm Bairéad On Discovering His Cáit: “She Had This Immediate Understanding Of This Character” – Contenders International
“I was just blown away,” director Colm Bairéad says of seeing the first audition tape of Catherine Clinch, the young girl who takes on the lead role of Cáit in his Irish-language Oscar entry The Quiet Girl. “She just had this immediate understanding of this character as someone who had learned to push all of her emotions inward and had learned to hide in a sense, in plain sight.” Based on the short story by Claire Keegan, The Quiet Girl is set in rural Ireland in 1981 and follows 9-year-old Cáit, who is sent away from her overcrowded and dysfunctional family...
NME
‘The Callisto Protocol’ launches to “mostly negative” Steam reviews due to performance woes
Striking Distance Studios‘ debut horror game The Callisto Protocol launched today (December 2), however it’s been met with a poor reception from fans who are struggling with a range of performance issues. The Callisto Protocol‘s Steam page has tagged the user reviews as ‘Mostly Negative’, with 71 per...
NME
Netflix CEO calls Elon Musk “the bravest, most creative person on the planet”
Netflix co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings has described Elon Musk as “the bravest, most creative person on the planet”. Hastings praised Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX who recently acquired Twitter, during the New York Times DealBook conference (via Deadline). “What he’s done in multiple areas is...
NME
HyunA announces the end of her six-year relationship with DAWN
South Korean musicians HyunA and DAWN have ended their six-year relationship. Yesterday (November 30), HyunA took to her personal Instagram page to write a brief post announcing that she and DAWN have parted ways as a couple. “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on,” the ‘Nabillera’ singer wrote in her vague post, as translated by Soompi. “Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.”
NME
How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’
Most Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tend to evolve once they hit a certain level. Others evolve via other means, and are designated Special Evolutions. Generally, they evolve via trading, at a certain time of day or while holding an item. Bisharp is one such Special Evolution, and will only evolve after battling a certain type of Pokémon while holding an item.
NME
Nintendo apologises for ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ performance issues
Nintendo has released an apology for the “inconvenience” of performance and stability issues in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which has been criticised by fans for running poorly on the Nintendo Switch. In patch notes released for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet today (December 1), Nintendo has addressed issues...
