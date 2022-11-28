CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce upcoming events and announcements during the month of December. This holiday season, the Chamber encourages members of the community to Live Local and patronize Clarksville area businesses! The Chamber’s Live Local campaign is a way to promote the community and keep dollars local and directly support our community. Search the Chamber’s online directory to find a local business for any product or service for your holiday needs.

