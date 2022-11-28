Read full article on original website
Clarksville Women’s Club donates dictionaries to third-grade students
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Women’s Club members at Barksdale Elementary School with the Principal Melinda Harris and Assistant Principal Karen Hoskins after donating dictionaries to all third-grade students. The Dictionary Project was started in Montgomery County by the GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club earlier this year. The club applied...
Wade Bourne Nature Center receives $50,000 for aquarium
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Wade Bourne Nature Center Foundation presented Montgomery County Parks Director Sally Burchett with a check for $50,000 to purchase a custom 500-plus gallon freshwater aquarium that can be viewed by visitors from inside and outside the Nature Center. The tank is expected to be installed by spring of 2023 with the goal of stocking it with native species of fish.
Arts & Heritage Council to honor 2 Clarksvillians for work in art, history
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council will present two lifetime achievement awards to Clarksvillians who have made outstanding contributions to the community’s artistic and historic heritage this Friday, Dec. 2. Cleo Hogan, attorney and expert genealogist, will receive the Lifetime Achievement in Heritage award, presented...
Visitors can visit Santa at Rotary Park for three consecutive Saturdays
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department will host their second annual Saturday with Santa series for the first three Saturdays of December from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park. Each week, a Santa representing a different nationality will be...
Tennessee River American Red Cross names Lori Ann Tinajero executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross is pleased to announce that Lori Ann Tinajero has been named as the Tennessee River Chapter Executive Director. The chapter serves Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Stewart and Wayne counties in Tennessee. In addition to these counties, the Tennessee River chapter also includes Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Clarksville Chamber of Commerce announces December events
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce upcoming events and announcements during the month of December. This holiday season, the Chamber encourages members of the community to Live Local and patronize Clarksville area businesses! The Chamber’s Live Local campaign is a way to promote the community and keep dollars local and directly support our community. Search the Chamber’s online directory to find a local business for any product or service for your holiday needs.
New internship program connects transitioning Fort Campbell soldiers with local jobs | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kelli Pendleton is president and CEO of Campbell Strong Defense Alliance, which advocates for Fort Campbell and area military families. This week, she joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to announce a new internship program that will connect transitioning soldiers who are looking for jobs with local businesses that are looking for employees.
Clarksville Police Department holds Gang Resistance Education And Training class graduation
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department held its first Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T.) graduation ceremony on Nov. 30 at Rossview Middle School. Officer Tajee Moore of the Juvenile Engagement Team began teaching the G.R.E.A.T. curriculum on Oct. 17, which incorporated six weeks of classroom instruction. The...
APSU’s Dannelle Whiteside reprises popular TEDx Talk for new leadership program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this fall, Princeton University, which has employed 31 Nobel Prize winners over the last century, launched a new leadership development program – Tigers Leading Tigers – and when the organizers solicited experts to inspire their students, they quickly looked south to Austin Peay State University.
Roxy Regional Theatre funding challenged over accusations against executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – City Council members will vote this week on an ordinance that would remove city funding from the Roxy Regional Theatre. The ordinance cites complaints of a hostile work environment involving theater director Ryan Bowie. Allegations listed in the ordinance include racism, workplace bullying, retaliation, inappropriate touching, assault, sexual harassment, stalking and inappropriate relationships with actors.
Salvation Army in Clarksville offers more ways to donate
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As America moves toward becoming a cashless society, with fewer people than ever carrying cash, The Salvation Army is making it easier than ever for donors to give back during the Christmas season. In addition to the traditional red kettles and the familiar ringing bell, The...
Lighted Christmas Parade coming up Saturday in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The annual Christmas parade, hosted by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government, will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Clarksville. The parade route will begin on Eighth Street on the Austin Peay State University campus. From Eighth Street, the...
David True
David Eugene True, age 40. David passed away December 2, 2022, in Huntsville, Alabama. Preceded in death by cousin, SPC Joshua Lee Plocica of Clarksville, TN. Survived by grandparents, Michael and Georgie True of Clarksville, TN; mother, Billie Sue Hess of Clarksville, TN; daughter, Ruby Kate True, of Memphis TN; sister, Keri Nicole Byrd of Clarksville, TN (Aubrey, Jaxon, Charlie); nephews/aunts/uncles/siblings, Lisa Thompson of Clarksville, TN, Billy Bailey (Marie) of Scottsville, KY, Laura Clark (Billy) of Fayetteville, NC, Tammy Dailey (Joseph) of Sharon Grove, KY, Jennifer Maestas (Christopher) of Clarksville, TN, and Janice Linville (Robert) of Frankfort, KY, and tons of other loving extended family and friends.
Clarksville Speedway fills track with Drive-Thru Christmas Lights display | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Drive-Thru Christmas Lights are waiting for you at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road, through Jan. 1. The display includes over 1 mile of more than 3 million lights you can enjoy from the comfort of your car. Admission is...
City funding for Roxy Regional Theatre hangs in balance as council postpones vote to cut ties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The City Council voted Thursday night to postpone an ordinance that would have pulled city funding from the Roxy Regional Theatre. The ordinance cited complaints of a hostile work environment involving theater director Ryan Bowie, who has denied the allegations. Roxy officials said they have addressed the complaints.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Darlene Ann Newton
Darlene Ann Newton, age 74, of Clarksville passed away peacefully at her residence on November 27, 2022. Darlene was born December 19, 1947, in Indianapolis, IN to the late William Edward Newton and Nina May Liggett Newton. She is also preceded in death by her infant brother, Newton and her sister, Donna Hines.
Richard Joseph Creamer
Richard Joseph Creamer, age 79, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his home. He was born June 14, 1943 in Jeffersonville, OH to the late Roy Creamer and Madeleine Gregory Tanner. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a very proud Registered Nurse who was well respected in the medical community.
Animal Control urges careful consideration before getting or giving a pet for Christmas
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control requests help again this holiday season preventing a flood of unwanted pets ending up at the shelter. Shelters across the country receive a high volume of dog and cat intakes from January through March from individuals who give or get pets as gifts for Christmas and no longer want the responsibility of caring for them. People often seek new pets online, at pet stores, or from breeders during the holidays, according to a county news release.
