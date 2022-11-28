Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Extra Extra: NY cannabis trade group says weed being sold in unlicensed bodegas has E. Coli and Salmonella
Because the lab tests don't look good, here are your end-of-day links: NYC is the most expensive city in the world, an asteroid hit Mars 3.4 billion years ago, Lindsay Lohan poured milk in her Pepsi and it's a little gross, and more. [ more › ]
Drug overdose deaths rose sharply for older adults over past 2 decades, says CDC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The rate of drug overdose deaths for older adults in the United States has increased more than threefold over the past two decades, a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report found, mirroring recent staggering increases in fatalities among children. The findings underscore...
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
Marijuana contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria allegedly sold at 20 unlicensed NYC stores
Just days after the city approved its first licenses to sell recreational marijuana, local officials found 20 unlicensed businesses in the city are selling tainted and potentially dangerous marijuana.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Which slang words are most popular across the United States?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As we speak with friends, browse the internet and check social media online, we’re constantly learning new slang phrases — and our vocabulary grows. But which slang terms are the most popular in the United States? And which states use them most?. A...
Can I smoke marijuana in my backyard?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana has been legal in New York State for medical use since 2014. In March 2021, the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law, opening recreational use for adults 21 and older. Still, some have questions about where they can consume cannabis in its many forms. The short answer is […]
LAS VEGAS OF THE EAST? Sands casinos eyes Long Island as state considers first licenses
Las Vegas Sands Corporation, one of the biggest gambling and resort companies in the U.S., is looking to place a bid for a license to build a casino in Nassau County.
longislandbusiness.com
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study
SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study, Nassau and Suffolk County residents received among the largest average tax refunds in New York.
People are leaving New York to head to these cities
NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
Thrillist
Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island
The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
longisland.com
Attorney General James, NY Drug Enforcement Task Force Take Down Suffolk County Ghost Gun Trafficking Ring
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force today announced a 438-count indictment, charging three individuals from a gun trafficking operation that illegally sold 47 firearms, including ghost guns which were shipped to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers before being assembled. The indictment, unsealed in Queens County Supreme Court today, charges Devon Smith-Martin, Fritz Pierre-Louis, and Hakeem Solomon with trafficking numerous ghost guns — weapons without serial numbers or other identifying markers — including assault weapons, machine guns, and semiautomatic pistols. The gun trafficking operation also sold rapid-fire modification devices, silencers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In total, the investigation led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.
9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
New York's COVID reinfection rate highest on Long Island amid 'tripledemic' concerns
COVID reinfection is on the rise, in fact, the biggest surge in cases is right here on Long Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some people couldn’t get elected dog catcher, but New York City government wants to know who could be its rat killer, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. City officials posted an application for the position, officially known as the director of rodent mitigation, that comes...
Prince’s Bay resident works to protect America – and ease the path to medical help for children severely hurt in war-torn lands
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prince’s Bay resident Frank Russo has a job . . . one you should appreciate. Francis J. Russo -- Frank - is director of field operations at the New York Office of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Prince’s Bay resident oversees operations...
DSNY announces new trash pickup times start April 1, 2023
NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
Comments / 2