The Houston police department has announced the arrest of a man charged in connection with the murder of Takeoff. Per TMZ, the department’s chief confirmed the arrest of 33-year-old suspect Patrick Xavier Clark on Friday, and he’s since been charged with murder. The 28-year-old Migos rapper was fatally shot during the early hours of November 1 when an argument broke out at a Houston bowling alley and escalated to violence. Takeoff was not involved in the argument, but was shot in the head and torso during the altercation.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO