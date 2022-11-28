Read full article on original website
Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name
On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report
Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Ex-Cardinals Star Throws Major Shade At Kyler Murray, Again
It hasn’t been the best season for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, and one of his former teammates seems to be enjoying that fact. Arizona sits in third place in the NFC West as it enters its bye in Week 13. Obviously, things haven’t gone to plan in the season after the Cardinals signed Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to contract extensions, with Arizona sitting in 23rd place among all NFL teams in expected points added. The fall from an 11-6 record and a playoff birth in 2021 has people talking, including jilted former Cardinals players.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Mercifully, Patriots fans can actually watch Thursday night's game on regular TV
The New England Patriots’ Thursday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills will air on FOX 25 in Boston, and not exclusively on Amazon Prime like in other markets.
Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.
The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Confuses Fans With Latest TikTok
Is the college athlete teasing news to come? Dunne has been growing her brand over the past year and has 6.4 million followers on the platform.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. not planning to work out for Giants, Bills, Cowboys
Months in the making, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency tour will begin Thursday with a Giants visit. Friday, Beckham will depart for Buffalo, with perhaps his most pivotal meeting — with Dallas, which is viewed as the favorite — set for Monday. These visits will not involve...
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Sean Payton reveals previous connection to Arizona Cardinals amid team's coach speculation
Several NFL writers have speculated about Sean Payton potentially being the next Arizona Cardinals coach, should the team decide to move on from Kliff Kingsbury. Many Cardinals fans would love to see the former New Orleans Saints coach work for the team in the near future. But did you know...
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
