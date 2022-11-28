Johnston towns will light their Christmas trees

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned for a section of Interstate 40 during the next couple weeks as part of the ongoing Complete 540 project. Crews will close I-40 East near the U.S. 70 Bypass junction and future Toll N.C. 540 so they can safely set girders for new bridges over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

