Johnston County, NC

Christmas parades are on the December calendar across Johnston

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

Here’s the schedule of Christmas parades in Johnston County Archer Lodge — 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Benson — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, along Main Street. Clayton — 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, along Main Street.Cleveland — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, along McLemore, Cleveland and Matthews roads. Four Oaks — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, along Main Street. […]

