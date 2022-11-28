ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer Lodge, NC

Christmas is coming to Archer Lodge

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 5 days ago

The annual Archer Lodge Community Christmas Celebration will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Community Center, 14009 Buffalo Road. The day will offer a parade at 3:30 p.m., food trucks from 2 to 7 p.m., photos with Santa from 4:30 to 6 p.m., the community tree lighting at 6 p.m., face painting and reindeer food. The following food trucks […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Christmas is coming to Archer Lodge first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Food Truck Owner Wins Food Network’s “Chopped”

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Chef Anthony Denning can now call himself, the king of the kitchen. The Another!? Food Truck owner is the winner of this season of “Chopped” on the Food Network. Denning received a $10,000 prize along with bragging rights. The show consists of three rounds and there is a mystery ingredient connected to each round. Denning says the mystery ingredient for the dessert round was a bag of “Cheeze-Itz”. He won the competition with a potato and crab soup dish. Denning says he was happy to represent for North Carolina and food truck owners.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
sandhillssentinel.com

North Carolina gas tax increasing in 2023

North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced gas prices will increase in January. The motor fuels and alternative fuels tax rate for the period of Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, will increase from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon. “The motor fuel excise tax rate is calculated...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina officials scrap incentive packages for two companies that didn't meet job goals

(The Center Square) — Two North Carolina companies are losing their incentives after they failed to fulfill job requirements in the agreements. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee voted last week to cancel a $2.1 million Job Investment Development Grant to the business services company Conduent for failing to create 200 jobs in Morrisville. The grant, announced in 2017, was in addition to $41,500 in incentives from Wake County and about $40,500 from Morrisville, The Carolina Journal reports. ...
MORRISVILLE, NC
carolinaconnection.org

To protect Gov. Cooper’s vetoes, NC House Democrats may be stuck in Raleigh

Imagine you had a job where you couldn’t take a sick day, go on vacation, or even get up from your seat to go to the bathroom. That’s what it’s like to serve as a Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives right now. With Republicans just one seat short of a supermajority, every House Democrat has to be in the Capital to avoid a veto override.
RALEIGH, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
930
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy