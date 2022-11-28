ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Full Bowl Projections Ahead of Conference Championships

By Richard Johnson
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Here’s where things stand for the Playoff, the rest of the New Year’s Six and more.

The college football regular season is complete, and the the Playoff picture is nearly set in stone. USC is the fulcrum, and it all works around the Trojans as to whether this CFP race is going to be messy or chalky when pairings are announced on Sunday. As for the rest of the bowl picture, there are 79 teams that are bowl eligible, plus one still with a chance to clinch. A 5–7 Buffalo team can get there by winning its conference title tilt with Akron on Friday.

Rice and UNLV are waiting in the wings as the top ranked teams in APR score with 5–7 records to fill the picture out. If Buffalo loses, according to The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy , Auburn could find its way in as well, however New Mexico State and Army are waiting for NCAA waivers due to having two wins over FCS teams.

All times are Eastern.

This year, the Peach Bowl will host a CFP semifinal.

Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Georgia vs. USC

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Michigan vs. TCU

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Clemson vs. Tennessee

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Alabama vs. Kansas State

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Tulane vs. Penn State

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Ohio State vs. Washington

All other bowls

Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau (11:30 a.m., ESPN)
C-USA vs. MAC
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Cure Bowl, Orlando (3 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Buffalo vs. Rice

Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl, Boston (11 a.m., ESPN)
ACC/Notre Dame vs. American
Wake Forest vs. Houston

New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (2:15 p.m., ESPN)
C-USA vs. Mountain West
Western Kentucky vs. Utah State

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, Inglewood, Calif. (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Pac-12 vs. Mountain West
Boise State vs. Washington State

LendingTree Bowl, Mobile (5:45 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. Sun Belt
UConn vs. Southern Miss

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Pac-12 vs. SEC
UCLA vs. UNLV

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas (9:15 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
BYU vs. Louisiana

Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, S.C. (2:30 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall

Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato, Boise, Id. (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Ohio vs. Wyoming

Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla. (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Eastern Michigan vs. East Carolina

Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans (9 p.m., ESPN)
C-USA vs. Sun Belt
UTSA vs. Troy

Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
American vs. at-large
Memphis vs. Georgia Southern

Dec. 23

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La. (3 p.m., ESPN)
American vs. Army/BYU
San Jose State vs. Cincinnati

Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa (6:30 p.m., ESPN)
ACC/SEC vs. at-large
Florida vs. SMU

Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl, Honolulu (8 p.m., ESPN)
Mountain West vs. C-USA
San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee

Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (2:30 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. MAC
Liberty vs. Toledo

Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (Noon, ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
South Alabama vs. North Texas

First Responder Bowl, Dallas (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)
Big 12 vs. at-large
Texas Tech vs. Air Force

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. ACC/SEC
Pitt vs. Missouri

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix (10:15 p.m., ESPN)
Big 12 vs. Big Ten
Oklahoma vs. Maryland

Dec. 28

Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md. (2 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. American
Louisville vs. UCF

Liberty Bowl, Memphis (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
Big 12 vs. SEC
Kansas vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl, San Diego (8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Pac-12
Duke vs. Oregon

Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ESPN)
Big 12 vs. SEC
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas

Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl, the Bronx (2 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten
Syracuse vs. Wisconsin

Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big 12
NC State vs. Baylor

Alamo Bowl, San Antonio (9 p.m., ESPN)
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Texas vs. Utah

Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte (Noon, ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten
Florida State vs. Minnesota

Sun Bowl, El Paso (2 p.m., CBS)
ACC vs. Pac-12
North Carolina vs. Oregon State

Gator Bowl, Jacksonville (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Notre Dame vs. Kentucky

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Fresno State vs. Bowling Green

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (Noon, ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Iowa vs. South Carolina

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (Noon, ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
Illinois vs. Ole Miss

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Purdue vs. LSU

