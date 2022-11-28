MMQB Week 12: Jacoby Brissett Appreciation, Eagles Run Over Packers
Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Miles Sanders, Austin Ekeler, Robert Saleh, Justin Jefferson and more.
Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season here at The MMQB . We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 11, plus more from our staff.
For Jacoby Brissett, a Day of Rain, Tears and One Last Win With the Browns
Brissett will return to a backup role behind Deshaun Watson next week. On Sunday, the ‘Hall of Fame teammate’ delivered a memorable victory in likely his final start for Cleveland. Albert Breer spoke to the quarterback and his coach about the last 12 weeks.
Three Deep: Inside Justin Jefferson’s Milestone Day Against the Patriots
Albert Breer spoke to Justin Jefferson , who walked us through some of the key plays on Thursday night as he set a new record for most receiving yards this early in a career. Plus, he speaks to Zack Martin about the Cowboys’ offensive and Austin Ekeler about Brandon Staley’s latest aggressive decision that paid off for the Chargers.
Ten Takeaways: Eagles Run Over Packers; Saleh Right to Bench Zach Wilson
Albert Breer spoke to Miles Sanders about a monster night for the Eagles on the ground. Plus, Robert Saleh on the decision to start Mike White, Trevor Lawrence flashes in a win over Ravens thanks to Doug Pederson, Josh Jacobs is a perfect fit for Raiders, the situation in Denver and much more.
Six From Saturday: Michigan’s Experienced Offensive Line Helped Topple Ohio State
Plus more notes on Week 13 of the college football season , including thoughts on whether Jim Harbaugh would return to the NFL, players skipping bowl games and more.
