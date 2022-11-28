Broncos’ Mike Purcell Explains Incident With Russell Wilson

The Denver defensive tackle described the exchange as just “frustration,” and his quarterback also gave his side of the story.

After the Broncos ’ loss Sunday, defensive tackle Mike Purcell addressed the viral moment between himself and Russell Wilson where he appeared to scream at his quarterback in the middle of the game. Purcell later described the incident as “frustration.”

“We want a spark on something. We’re all in this together, period,” Purcell said. “That’s the quarterback of our offense. They were about to take the field. Obviously we let up a touchdown, so we (the defense) weren’t doing our job, but got to get a spark somewhere. So they’re about to take the field, so that’s all it was.”

Purcell had just been flagged for unnecessary roughness on a 26-yard field goal from Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro early in the fourth quarter. As Purcell went to the sideline, he was seen screaming at Wilson

“I had just got the penalty on field goal block. Frustrated for everything,” Purcell said. “We didn’t do our job on defense . . . just not good enough.”

Wilson also addressed the viral exchange during his postgame press conference.

“He just said, ‘We got to effing go’, you know?” Wilson said. “And I agree, so, me and him on the same page. There’s no animosity there at all.”

Denver lost 23–10 as Wilson only threw for 142 yards and one touchdown. The Broncos fell to 3–8 on the year and failed to score 20 points for the ninth time this year.

Denver plays at Baltimore (7–4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

