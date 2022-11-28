Act Fast: Phil Mickelson's Golf Shoe Is 50% Off On Cyber Monday

Grab a massive 50% saving on Phil Mickelson's TravisMathew golf shoes during Cyber Monday ! But you'll need to act fast though before the sale ends tonight! TravisMathew are one of the best and most reliable golf equipment manufacturers on the market, and if Lefty is wearing these shoes, then you certainly should be too!

Having won six major championships and 45 PGA Tour events, it's fair to say Phil is one of the best players in the history of the game. He's also known for sporting some of the best gear and these shoes will add a very classy look to any golf outfit. But if you're looking for a more sporty pair of shoes, then don't fret, as we've got plenty of Cyber Monday golf deals on golf equipment now live on our site!

Cuater The Legend Golf Shoe - Travis Mathew | 50% off Phil Mickelson's shoes at Travis Mathew

Was $249.95 Now $124.98

Phil Mickelson's golf shoe is now half price at Travis Mathew! And if you're into traditional golf styling, this golf shoe is the perfect option for you. It is comfortable and comes with a waterproof construction, making it great for year-round golf.

Read our full Cuater The Legend Golf Shoe Review View Deal

Having previously worn a lot of their gear, it's clear TravisMathew put a lot of quality into each of their products, with other players including Jon Rahm also opting to wear the American brand. And that quality is certainly seen in the Legend shoes which are one of the best spiked golf shoes boasting a cool suede design, that will add a smart look to any golf outfit. They also feature TravisMathew's patented Sweet Spot Technology Cushioning System that gives the shoe a very spongey sole whiCH feels great with every step on the golf course.

(Image credit: Travis Mathew the Legend Golf shoes)

That is combined with a molded insole that supports the shape of your feet, making this a great shoe for people with plantar fasciItis . We gave the leather option of this shoe a 4.5-star rating when we tested it earlier this year and were impressed with the grip it offered on the turf. Each shoe boasts nine pulsar cleats that are very comfortable to wear but also make it one of the best golf shoes that you can wear all-year-round.

We've also got some fantastic deals on some coffee and wellness supplements from Mickelson's brand 'For Wellness'. Check them out below!

For more golf deals, be sure to stay up to date with the Golf Monthly website.