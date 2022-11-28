The 11 Best Magnetic Lashes of 2022

Confession: I was not blessed with naturally luscious lashes, which means I’ve had to resort to lash lifts and lash extensions to achieve any sort of volume. Of course, that wasn’t the optimal solution—for one, eyelash extensions are pricey, and two, they took a toll on my natural lashes after repeated treatments. Put simply, fake lashes on hooded Asian lids are hard. Really hard. Since my lash line completely disappears beneath my lids when I blink, the friction wears away at the glue, turning everything into one sticky glob. So when I saw magnetic lashes floating around my Instagram feed, I was intrigued. Fake lashes that eliminate eyelash glue from the equation entirely and stay on all day? All for the same price as a cup of coffee? I was skeptical—but intrigued.

Glamnetic’s CEO and co-founder, Ann McFerran, explains that magnetic liners—on which you can layer the lashes of your dreams—have a two-for-one function. “Magnetic liners are special because you can use them as a normal eyeliner but they also double up when you are looking to add lashes on top,” she says.

What to Look For in Magnetic Lashes and Liner

Just like our favorite eyeliners , magnetic liners are not all made equal. When shopping for a magnetic liner, you should first consider your preferred applicator and skill level. A felt-tip liner brush will give you more control, whereas a pen or marker tip liner is much more forgiving for beginners.

Additionally, texture is a big deal when it comes to the best magnetic liners. “Texture should be smooth and viscous enough that it doesn’t look watery or runny,” says McFerran. Lastly, McFerran recommends looking for liners that use clean ingredients and no parabens to avoid irritation.

As for magnetic lashes, it’s all a matter of personal preference. Are you going for a dramatic cat-eye? Chose a pair with fluttery length and volume. Looking for something more natural? Go for medium or short-length lashes made from silk or faux mink for a subtly glam look.

Our Review of Magnetic Lashes

Ardell Magnetic Liner & Wispies Lash Kit

When applying the liner, I noticed that the formula was a bit...gloopy? It skipped a lot and definitely didn't go on as smoothly as I'd hoped. As it clumped, I applied more and more liner to try to save the mess, which just made the line thicker. Eventually, I had to bust out my normal eyeliner to draw over the messy parts.

After I got the line down, I followed the instructions and applied two coats—allowing for drying time in between—but the lashes still didn’t stick very well. It was only after a third coat that the lashes stayed in place. Once they were on, though, the lashes were pretty good. They didn’t unstick at all until I took them off at the end of the day. So, despite the hassle, I would give this kit two thumbs up for longevity.

Hana’s Rating: 7/10

KISS Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit

First, I need to give kudos to these lashes, because the day I wore them was one of the windiest days in Chicago I’ve ever experienced. They had to brave blood, sweat, and tears (okay, maybe not blood), and those strips still remained loyally attached to my lids for about 10 hours.

KISS's eyeliner brush is thin and the formula is really pigmented, so the application process was smooth. The lashes stuck instantly to the liner—one strip has five magnets, which meant that even after trimming it to fit my eye, it latched seamlessly. I did notice the liner got a bit crusty and flaky in some areas after a few hours, but nothing too noticeable. Plus, there was definitely no smudging (as the box promises). Overall, highly recommend.

Hana's Rating: 9/10

Eylure ProMagnetic Magnetic Eyeliner & Faux Mink Volume Lash System

The first thing I noticed about these lashes was how soft they are. They're made of faux mink, giving them the fluffiest texture of the three I tried. Plus, they’re virtually weightless; I couldn’t feel them at all once I had them on.

While the magnetic lashes did adhere to the liner without problems, I have a small qualm with the magnets themselves: Because of the location of the magnets on the lashes, the ends lift a bit, which is a dead giveaway that you're wearing false lashes. It was an easy fix, though. I cut the lashes into smaller wisps and applied them individually, which made them look more natural.

During the wind test, I did have one lash casualty, so I wouldn't say that Eylure is 100 percent windproof. However, the beauty of magnetic liner is that even if a lash or two fall off, you don't have to wear a crooked strip of falsies all night. Because the lashes stick to magnets and not a glue that will dry up, you can reposition them as many times as you need. Overall, hats off for good eyeliner and lash quality, but you might have to do a bit more work when applying them.

Hana's Rating: 8/10

Our Verdict

Color me impressed—I definitely think magnetic lashes are the real deal. Application is super easy, the lashes stay on all day, and the lack of lash glue also means no more picking leftover clumps of the stuff out of your real lashes (or washing the gunk on your falsies before reusing them).

The liner formulas are super long-lasting—a swatch on my hand didn’t budge, even after a shower—which means you'll need oil-based cleanser to get it off. On the flip side, because the liner formulas are thicker than average liquid eyeliner , it’s harder to control and create a perfect line. You have to make sure to put a good amount on the innermost and outermost part of the line (don’t forget to keep cotton swabs on hand in case of mistakes).

Ultimately, I’d take all three of these over normal strip lashes any day. If you have hooded lids like me or you’re just a fellow anti-glue gal, shop more of our favorites below.

More of the Best Magnetic Lashes

Best Multi-Use Magnetic Lashes

Velour Lashes Magnetic Effortless

Pros: Lashes come with eight magnets each; Eyeliner included; Vegan, paraben-free formula; 3-in-1 eyeliner

Cons: Over $30

Best Splurgeworthy Magnetic Lashes

Glamnetic Cloe Lash Kit

Pros: Eyeliner included; Water and smudge-resistant; Can be reused up to 60 times; Lashes feel lightweight

Cons: Over $30; Does not come with full-size eyeliner

Best Magnetic Lashes for Added Drama

Reazeal Store Magnetic Eyelashes

Pros: Eyeliner and tweezers included; Contains five different pairs of lashes; Under $20

Cons: Lashes may be too long for some; Eyeliner takes longer time to dry

Best Magnetic Lashes for Beginners

MoxieLash Magnetic Eyelash Kit

Pros: Eyeliner and remover swabs included; Creates a natural-look; Eyeliner is waterproof; Long-lasting; Can be reused up to 30 times

Cons: Eyeliner is thick; Liner is difficult to remove

Best Budget Magnetic Lashes

Lanvier Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit

Pros: Eyeliner and tweezers included; Contains five sets of lashes for different looks; Eyeliner is waterproof; Lashes feel lightweight

Cons: Liner dries fast; Liner is difficult to remove

Best Magnetic Lashes for All-Day Wear

Glamnetic Magnetic False Lashes

Pros: Comes with anchors for inner and outer corners; Easy to clean; Can be reused up to 60 times

Cons: $30; Eyeliner not included

Best Waterproof Magnetic Lashes

Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit

Pros: Long-wearing; Strong hold; Waterproof and smudge-proof eyeliner included; Contains five sets of lashes for different looks

Cons: Liner is difficult to remove

Best Magnetic Lashes for a Natural Look

Lola's Lashes Rose Quartz Magnetic False Eyelashes Set

Pros: Eyeliner and cleansing balm included; Vegan and cruelty-free formula; Waterproof eyeliner; Long-wearing; Strong hold; Can be reused up to 30 times

Cons: Over $30

How Magnetic Lashes Work

You may be wondering how magnetic liner gets lashes to stick without glue. Well, it’s all thanks to one magic ingredient: iron oxide. McFerran explains the ingredient is “typically used across all colored cosmetics because it creates pigment, but at a much higher level which gives it its magnetic quality.” Thanks to iron oxide, the magnets on the lashes bond to the liner to give all-day hold.

To apply, all you have to do is apply the magnetic liner as you normally would a traditional liquid liner. Just make sure to apply a line as thick as the magnets on the lash band, says McFerran. Then wait 20 seconds to allow the liner to dry—then either apply your false magnetic lashes or head out the door!

How to Remove Magnetic Liner

The one downside to magnetic liner is that it's notoriously hard to remove. McFerran suggests taking a cotton pad with micellar water and rubbing your eye until the liner comes off. I’ve personally found great success using my favorite oil-based makeup remover and gently rubbing the eyeliner away, and following that with a double cleanse. Lastly, you’ll want to gently rub off the magnetic bits from the lash magnets and place them back in their original case so they are ready to go for next time.

Meet the Expert

Ann McFerranCEO and Co-founder of Glamnetic

Ann attended the University of California at Los Angeles and decided to major in science as a pre-med and become a doctor. After completing her pre-med studies, Ann felt something was missing without the artistic and creative aspects of her life. She soon discovered the magic powers of false eyelashes and realized no one had created easy-to-apply magnetic lashes and Ann decided to step up to the challenge. Since starting her magnetic lash brand, Glamnetic , in 2019, Ann has sold over 100,000 products, built her team up to 70 full-time employees, and made the Forbes' 30 under 30 list.