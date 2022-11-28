don't bother them when confronted by a wild animal DON'T act like prey meaning don't give off the vibes of being scared, keep eye contact at all time's and distance yourself from them... and don't run or make sharp actions and make sure you always have eye's on kids and pets....
If they travel in multiples, yes coyotes will attack an adult. My parents neighbors wife was on her front porch, started screaming, her hub came around with his rifle...3 had cornered her, he fired shots in the air and they ran. They were in their 70's. They lived rural. But they will do it. They take down cattle in multiples. If they are hungry enough, yes they will.
people should realize we're encroaching more into their territories. giving them less room and less prey. they deserve to live too. just stay out of their way, and Don't feed them.
