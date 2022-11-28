ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

CFPD: Three 14-year-olds caught with stolen vehicle & marijuana

A Cedar Falls traffic stop turned up a stolen vehicle, three 14-year-olds, marijuana and paraphernalia. A Cedar Falls officer stopped a speeding vehicle in the area of University Ave and Main St. just after 1:30 Friday morning. Police say officers could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, which was occupied...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Operation Quickfind: Giovanni Tellez

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year old Giovanni Tellez. Giovanni Tellez is 6'1" and was last seen at 1:30 pm on November 29 at the Casey's on Carlisle Street North East. Giovanni was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Call to Cedar Rapids residents: Be a Santa to a Senior

Cedar Rapids organizers with The Home Instead office are looking for volunteers to Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season. It's the 18th year for the festive program. You may have noticed the trees up at Hy-Vees and other locations across the area right now. People can participate...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty Fire Department scouting locations for second firehouse

North Liberty — The North Liberty Fire Department is looking for a place to build a second fire station to assist with the cities increasing populations and number of calls. The department says the goal of building a second station is to reduce response times, have space for modern, larger fire apparatus and to be good neighbors and community members.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Luminarias to light up Coralville's Aisle of Lights

Coralville's annual Aisle of Lights is Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. See how thousands of white paper sacks, each filled with sand and a votive candle, create a magical scene on a winter evening!. Luminarias. Residents and businesses are invited to light luminarias along their sidewalks,...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Rochester Avenue to remain closed through winter season

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The city of Iowa city says that Rochester Avenue will remain closed through the winter season, due to project delays and the onset of winter weather. City guidelines do not allow for street paving after Nov. 15. Overnight freezing temperatures, frozen subgrade beneath the pavement, and exposure to deicers will impact the fresh concrete's durability and service life, forcing removal and replacement much earlier.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn-Mar High School AD chosen as Iowa High School AD of the Year

Linn-Mar High School Athletic Director, Tonya Moe, has been chosen as the 2022-23 Iowa High School Athletic Director of the Year. This award is presented by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association (IHSADA). Earlier this fall, Tonya was chosen by colleagues in her district to receive the Northeast District...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Jo Dee Messina headlining at the Linn County Fair in 2023

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Linn County Fair has revealed that Country artist Jo Dee Messina will be headlining the grandstand on June 30, 2023. Messina has posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, and sold over five million albums worldwide. Tickets go on...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City offering free 2023 Black History calendars and planners

The City's Office of Equity and Human Rights is offering complimentary “The Power of a Dream” 2023 Black History calendars and planners to the community. Calendars will be available during regular business hours at the following locations:. Front Lobby Information Desk, first floor, City Hall, 410 E. Washington...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy