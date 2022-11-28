Read full article on original website
West Union woman arrested for stealing customer's vehicle in Independence
Buchanan County — A West Union woman was arrested by Independence police after authorities said she was caught on camera stealing a customer's vehicle from Dunlap Motor’s Service Department. Jenna McLaury was taken to the Buchanan County Jail for 1st degree theft, and two citations for No Valid...
CFPD: Three 14-year-olds caught with stolen vehicle & marijuana
A Cedar Falls traffic stop turned up a stolen vehicle, three 14-year-olds, marijuana and paraphernalia. A Cedar Falls officer stopped a speeding vehicle in the area of University Ave and Main St. just after 1:30 Friday morning. Police say officers could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, which was occupied...
Local real estate business raises $15,000 after a food trailer was stolen in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Wednesday afternoon, Channing Smith of Encompass Real Estate Group announced they are raising money to help Elizabeth and Matthew Georges after their food trailer was stolen over the weekend. The company's goal was to raise $15,000 for the Georges, which was met as of Wednesday...
SPECIAL REPORT: Outdoor warning sirens being relocated into Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Area tornado sirens are being relocated and that process is saving thousands of dollars. Iowa's News Now Meteorologist Rebecca Kopelman tells you why the sirens are being moved and where they're going. That story is coming up Wednesday, December 7th on Iowa's...
Buchanan County investors awarded $5.7 million in fraudulent cancer center case
Buchanan County — A group of eleven investors from Buchanan County have been awarded $4.3 million in damages and 1.4 million in legal fees after being advised to invest in a failed cancer treatment center in Texas. Financial advisor Dana Vietor said that by investing, clients would make profits...
Five people taken to hospital after fire at group home in Guttenberg Thursday night
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a group home in Guttenberg Thursday night. The Guttenberg Fire Department was sent to the 500 block of North 2nd Street for a fully involved fire with people possibly still inside around 8:30 pm.
Emergency crews on scene of accident at Rockwell Dr NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews are on scene and the drone deployed after an accident at Rockwell Drive NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids in the 1pm hour on Thursday. Eastbound traffic on Collins being diverted. Traffic also being diverted behind Collins Aerospace. Many power trucks and crews on scene. Emergency officials...
Operation Quickfind: Giovanni Tellez
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year old Giovanni Tellez. Giovanni Tellez is 6'1" and was last seen at 1:30 pm on November 29 at the Casey's on Carlisle Street North East. Giovanni was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants...
CR Animal Care and Control offering discounted adoption fees every Saturday in December
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Every Saturday in December at the city of Cedar Rapids Animal Care Control you can find a new furry family member for just a fraction of the normal adoption fee. the CRACC will have an ornament bowl on hand and adoption fees range from FREE...
Call to Cedar Rapids residents: Be a Santa to a Senior
Cedar Rapids organizers with The Home Instead office are looking for volunteers to Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season. It's the 18th year for the festive program. You may have noticed the trees up at Hy-Vees and other locations across the area right now. People can participate...
Marion gas station cashier collects money to give back to local schools
The saying goes, no one has ever gone poor by giving. That's a motto Jamilynn Kennedy lives by. Since September, Kennedy, a clerk at the BP on East Post Road in Marion, has collected over a $1,000 so students at Marion Independent Schools don't have to skip lunch. "A single...
North Liberty Fire Department scouting locations for second firehouse
North Liberty — The North Liberty Fire Department is looking for a place to build a second fire station to assist with the cities increasing populations and number of calls. The department says the goal of building a second station is to reduce response times, have space for modern, larger fire apparatus and to be good neighbors and community members.
Luminarias to light up Coralville's Aisle of Lights
Coralville's annual Aisle of Lights is Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. See how thousands of white paper sacks, each filled with sand and a votive candle, create a magical scene on a winter evening!. Luminarias. Residents and businesses are invited to light luminarias along their sidewalks,...
Rochester Avenue to remain closed through winter season
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The city of Iowa city says that Rochester Avenue will remain closed through the winter season, due to project delays and the onset of winter weather. City guidelines do not allow for street paving after Nov. 15. Overnight freezing temperatures, frozen subgrade beneath the pavement, and exposure to deicers will impact the fresh concrete's durability and service life, forcing removal and replacement much earlier.
Linn-Mar High School AD chosen as Iowa High School AD of the Year
Linn-Mar High School Athletic Director, Tonya Moe, has been chosen as the 2022-23 Iowa High School Athletic Director of the Year. This award is presented by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association (IHSADA). Earlier this fall, Tonya was chosen by colleagues in her district to receive the Northeast District...
Jo Dee Messina headlining at the Linn County Fair in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Linn County Fair has revealed that Country artist Jo Dee Messina will be headlining the grandstand on June 30, 2023. Messina has posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, and sold over five million albums worldwide. Tickets go on...
Chains Interrupted hosts Christmas walk on International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Chains Interrupted hosted a Caroling and Cocoa Christmas Walk at Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids Friday evening. It's not just in honor of the holiday season, but also because Friday is the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery. Chains Interrupted works to stop...
Iowa City offering free 2023 Black History calendars and planners
The City's Office of Equity and Human Rights is offering complimentary “The Power of a Dream” 2023 Black History calendars and planners to the community. Calendars will be available during regular business hours at the following locations:. Front Lobby Information Desk, first floor, City Hall, 410 E. Washington...
UNI's President talks about filling the state's academic needs on Iowa PBS
DES MOINES, Iowa — University of Northern Iowa President Mark A. Nook is sitting down on Iowa PBS to talk about the university's role in meeting the state's academic needs at a pivotal time of transformation for his campus. UNI has announced several new changes in recent months, including...
Cedar Rapids hosts "Noelridge Greenhouse Lights and Blooms: A Tropical Holiday Adventure"
The City of Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department’s Noelridge Greenhouse staff and the Friends of Noelridge volunteers hosted “Noelridge Greenhouse Lights and Blooms: A Tropical Holiday Adventure" on Thursday. Visitors enjoyed the warmth of the greenhouse while appreciating its permanent collection of tropical plants over some hot...
