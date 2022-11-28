ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

WSYX ABC6

Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Neighbors in Grove City worried about planned fireworks business

Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — There are major concerns growing in Grove City as residents learn that a Phantoms Fireworks is moving in. Plenty of the worry stems from videos showing a store in Florida blowing up in flames after a car slammed right into the front of the business.
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Recent drug overdose spike in Licking County, health officials say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There has been an increase in recent drug overdoses, according to the Licking County Health Department. Health officials issued a community advisory Friday morning. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, there has been an increase in suspected non-fatal overdoses in Licking County, officials said. Licking...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Second suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have arrested a second suspect wanted in a deadly shootout at a Columbus gas station. Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, was arrested Thursday in the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane on the Far East Side, police said. He was wanted for three counts of felonious assault in an Oct. 30 shooting at a Sheetz on North Cassady Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH

