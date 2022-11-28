Read full article on original website
You Can Catch Some of the Bay Area’s Hottest Pop-Ups at This New Dogpatch Museum
While some museums offer a few grab-and-go food items for visitors to snack on, the new Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco is breaking out of that traditional mold. The new museum, located in the Dogpatch, is reaching out to some of the Bay Area’s hottest pop-ups to provide food and coffee for patrons. Chef Jacob Croom of pop-up My Friend Fernando helped select a number of diverse, up-and-coming pop-ups to showcase food at the museum. “It’s about giving people space and opportunity that maybe wouldn’t be getting that at other places, and that I know are really awesome people and really awesome cooks,” Croom says.
San Francisco-Based Delivery Giant DoorDash Just Laid Off More Than 1,000 Employees
One of San Francisco’s homegrown titans in the food tech sector just laid off about 1,250 employees. According to SFGATE, DoorDash told roughly 6 percent of the company’s total employee base that they no longer had jobs with the company on Wednesday. DoorDash CEO Tony Xu posted on the company’s internal blog about the business’ pandemic-incited growth spurt running up against a weak economy. “This hard reality ultimately led me to make this painful decision to reduce our team size,” Xu wrote in the message.
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
Here’s Why Getting Girl Scout Cookies in the Bay Area Could Be Super Hard This Year
It’s beginning to look a lot like supply chain issues. With the holiday season ahead, be thankful for any Girl Scout cookies you can find in the Northern California region, as supplier Little Brownie Baker is facing production issues. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the outfit canceled December’s volunteer cookie events and is considering delaying the start of cookie season from February to March.
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local
When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
How This Indigenous Restaurant Space Reimagines a World Centered on Sustainability and Culture
When Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, the owners of Cafe Ohlone, began imagining what their new restaurant ‘oṭṭoy would look like, they knew they wanted the space, located at the Hearst Museum of Anthropology at the University of California, Berkeley, to reflect Ohlone culture. The restaurant stands on unceded Ohlone territory, home to Indigenous tribes who lived in what’s now called the Bay Area, and Cafe Ohlone works to fuse cultural education with food. The restaurant ‘oṭṭoy is the newest iteration of that mission, a collaboration between the museum and Cafe Ohlone’s founders. The vision of the new space was to showcase the landscape and the natural elements of the East Bay while featuring an older style of craftsmanship. “We call Cafe Ohlone ‘a love song to Ohlone culture’ because every element that’s there is specific to our living identity,” Medina says. “But we also call it ‘A world reimagined’: A world that’s under our leadership, with our values, with our aesthetics, that’s rooted in something much older, but also at the same time contemporary, which is something that reflects our own identities.”
Here Are the 2022 Eater Awards Winners for the Twin Cities
Today we join Eater cities across the country in celebrating the restaurants, bars, pop-ups, and bakeries that made 2022 an unforgettable year of dining. Here in the Twin Cities, it’s a remarkable time in the restaurant world. The last three years have been marked by the challenges of the pandemic — supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, shifting mandates, and the inflated cost of ingredients — and if 2021 was a year of countless pivots and adaptations, 2022 proved itself to be a year of continued resilience. There were notable closures (not all of them pandemic-related) but many local legends persevered through hardship, buoyed by their communities, and many newer restaurants thrived. The year also had an unmistakable, hard-to-contain feeling of joy and possibility. We saw exciting openings from local chefs, massive wins for restaurants making a mark on the national dining scene, and never-seen-before debuts around the metro. That feeling is growing as we look ahead to 2023, with many hotly anticipated restaurant openings on deck.
Here Are the 2022 Eater Awards Winners for Atlanta
Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the newest restaurants and bars that made the biggest impact on the Atlanta dining scene this year. Despite dining rooms back open at full capacity and cocktails flowing at bars once again, 2022 proved to be another difficult year for the restaurant industry. Labor shortages lingered, causing service to suffer, and prices on ingredients skyrocketed, sometimes as much as 25 percent, leaving restaurant owners little choice but to pass costs on to diners.
Here Are 2022’s Eater Awards Winners for the Carolinas
Today we’re excited to announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating just a few of the new restaurants that have made a major impact on the Carolinas dining scene. Across North and South Carolina, chefs and restauranteurs were eager to dive into delayed projects due to the restraints from the COVID-19 pandemic. It seemed like a wave of new spots opened across the states and brought an updated interest in the scene. From Filipino fare in Asheville, North Carolina, to Puerto Rican barbecue in Charleston, South Carolina, there were exciting ideas and menus in unexpected places.
