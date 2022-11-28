Bains claims victory for 35th Assembly District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jasmeet Bains has claimed victory in a tweet in the race for the 35th California Assembly District against Leticia Perez.

As of Nov. 28, Bains was leading the race by 60.52 percent of the vote. The last day votes can be certified is Dec. 16.

Bains is currently a family doctor who serves as a medical director at Bakersfield Recovery Services. According to her campaign website, she grew up in the Central Valley before going to college.

Perez previously served on the Kern County Board of Supervisors and represents the 5th district. According to the county’s website, Perez was born in Bakersfield.

Assembly District 35 consists of portions of Kern County including the whole Cities of McFarland, Shafter, Arvin, Delano and Wasco, and portions of the City of Bakersfield.

