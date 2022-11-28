Read full article on original website
Florence Legnini
Florence Legnini, 93, of Alton, IL passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Riverside Crossing of Alton, IL. She was born on December 15, 1928, in Teaneck, NJ, the daughter of Edward Alfred and Ethel (Fortune) Feldmeth. She married Joseph Richard Legnini in Floral Park, NY on July 21, 1951.
John Panyik
John S. Panyik, 92, of Wood River, Illinois passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton. He was born April 7, 1930, in Wood River, a son of the late Frank Lewis and Victoria (Szabo) Panyik. He married Marie A. Panyik in October 1984, in Kentucky and she survives. John was the owner and operator of Panyik Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning with many years of dedicated service. He proudly served his country with the United States Marines. John loved his days of trout fishing, scuba diving and had a true talent of working with wood. He enjoyed traveling and enjoyed his many years spent living in Florida. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by four children, Julie (Mike) Kowal of Godfrey, Renee (Bruce) McEwen of Florida, Joe (Julie) Panyik of Kansas City and Jeff Panyik of Florida; three stepchildren, Denise Lowe of Wood River, Christina (Steve) St. Pierre of Rosewood Heights and Debbie Jacobs of Granite City; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bert, Joseph, Frank and Steve Panyik and Victoria Tague and Mary Panyik. In celebration of his life, a service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with Dr. Loftin Woodiel officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
Glenn Darr, Jr.
Glenn Otis “Buck” Darr, Jr, 76, passed away on November 30, 2022 in Jerseyville. He was born on December 27, 1945 in Alton to Glenn Otis & Mildred Anna (Kessler) Darr. Glenn “Buck” married Marjorie Katherine Austin on December 15, 1966 in Alton. He was a machinist at Olin and was a driver at William-Nobbe. He was also a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Godfrey. Buck is survived by his wife: Marjorie Katherine Darr; his children: Anthony Neil (Sarah) Darr and Amie L. Stemm; his grandchildren: Jacob Stemm, Joseph Stemm, Jessica (Michael) Tanney, Johnathan Stemm, Mara Yocius, Kyle Yocius, Samuel O. Stemm, Elijah Darr, Matilda Darr, and Noah Stemm; his 6 great grandchildren; and his siblings: Delby (Suzanne) Darr, William (Lisa) Darr, and Greg (Barb) Darr. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother: Aaron Lee Darr. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A visitation will follow on December 5, 2022 starting at 10:00 am and funeral service will then start at 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Rev. Greg Brennen will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Nazarene in Godfrey.
Richard Draper
Richard L. Draper, 92, died at 3:06 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born July 31, 1930 in East Alton, he was the son of Jack and Lillian (Emery) Draper. Mr. Draper served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as an airline mechanic for TWA Airlines after over 50 years of service. He married Nina Lee McNelly on October 22, 1955 in Godfrey. She preceded him in death on May 3, 2021. Surviving are two daughters, Karen Richter (Eric) of Highland and Tracey Draper of Jerseyville, one son, Randy Draper (Cindy) of Medora, four grandchildren, Logan Draper, Grace Draper, Dylan McNear, and Nicholas Draper, a great grandchild, Jayda Draper, and nine step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Emery, and two sisters, Helen Grant and Alice Emery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Pastor Jeff Short will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Joan Wallace
Our dear mother, Joan Golson Williams Wallace, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, at the age of 80 years old. Joan was a loving daughter, devoted and supportive wife, wonderful mother to two children, sweet and caring granny to four grandchildren, and great-grandmother to one. She was always there for everyone and found joy in doing things for others. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community everywhere she lived. She grew up in Monroe, Louisiana, started married life in Shreveport, Louisiana, supported Hawaii basketball in Honolulu, Hawaii, enjoyed her retired golden years in Las Vegas, Nevada, and settled in her final resting place in Jerseyville, Illinois. She was predeceased by her parents Aaron Dallas and Lois Williams and is survived by her sister Susan Dunbar, brothers Charles and David Williams, sisters-in-law Marilyn Perdun, Myrna Landon, and Barbara Ann Eddings, brother-in-law Loren Wallace, husband Riley Wallace, son Robert Wallace, daughter Kimberly Butcher, grandsons Jackson Haynes, Robert Wallace III, Dominic Wallace, and Caden Wallace, and great-grandson Porter Willmore. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville. Rev. Bob Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. For those desiring, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with arrangements. Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com.
Tracy Crider
Tracy Juanita Crider, 52, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born on September 29, 1970 in Belleville, IL to Joseph E. Crider and Linda M. (Hubbard) Barr. Tracy enjoyed karaoke and dancing. The loving daughter...
Donald Wagnon
He was born on November 15, 1941 in Pahokee, Florida, the son of Edwin and Ruby (Rozell) Wagnon. Donald served his country in the U.S. Air Force before working in the space industry, including the Apollo Missions. He retired from Shell Wood River Refinery after many years working as an operating engineer.
Sherrii Antoine
Sherrii Lynn Antoine, 56, passed away at her home surrounded by her family at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born November 9, 1966 in Newport News, Virginia the daughter of the late Donnie Lee and Beverly Ann (Dugge) Antoine. Sherrii is survived by three sons, Dustin Mayer of Alton, Danny Legate (Lauren) of Elsah, Chris Legate of Kentucky, two gr. children, Brantley Legate and Waylon Legate, and one sister, Susan Jump (James) of Alton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Joseph Dilks
Joseph Andrew Dilks, 50, passed away suddenly at 6:23 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born on September 21, 1972 in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Forest Eugene Dilks and Marjorie (Green) Hughes. Joe graduated with the Class of 1991 from Jersey Community High School and...
Terry Dixon
Terry D. Dixon, 64, died at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in St. Charles, MO. Born January 4, 1958 in Alton, he was the son of Orville John and Nancy Louise (Greenwell) Dixon. He retired in 2010 from Alton Labor Local 218. On September 27, 2019 he married the former Evelyn Pulgo in Edwardsville, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Shayna Ford (Lucas) of Greenville, IL, and Dree Dixon (Harvey) of Pleasant Hill, CA, a grandson, Stetson Ford, a brother, Johnny D. Dixon of Collinsville, and two sisters, Mary Edelin of Alton and Paula Lawver of Alton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Dixon and Dan Dixon, and a sister, Deann Dixon. Terry loved watching football and rooted for the St Louis Cardinals fiercely. He absolutely loved traveling, and crossed off his number one bucket list item by traveling to all 50 states with Evelyn. Terry had a laugh that filled a room, was always smiling, and was always there to help anyone out. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be private at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton at a later date. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Betty Stearns
Betty Sue Stearns, 96, affectionately known as “Goog” by her family, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 28th, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 30th, 1926, in Ridgeway, Illinois, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Emma (Sills) Stearns. She graduated in 1944 with the January class of Alton High School. Betty Sue then went to work at Owens Illinois and served in many different capacities until the plant closed.
Gymnasium on wish list for Alton Boys & Girls Club
The Alton Boys and Girls Club is looking ahead to the new year and on their wish-list is a gymnasium. The club had access to a gym at their former home at the Catholic Children’s Home, but the new space on Washington Avenue did not include a gym but they do have room to expand. A capital campaign was in the works a few years ago, but the pandemic put the idea on the back burner.
Omaha Beach Bedford Association receives donations
The Wayland-Hill American Legion Post # 648 Commander Bruce Olmsted and Auxiliary Treasurer Lula Flowers each presented a $500 check to Mrs. Christine Robertsen, Vice President of the Omaha Beach Bedford Association who has been visiting Grafton from France. The monies were given as a token of gratitude for the work Mrs. Robertsen does for our soldiers buried in France at the Normandy American Cemetery on the cliffs overlooking Omaha Beach.
Godfrey Snowflake Festival is Friday
Godfrey is ready for the annual Snowflake Festival Friday night at Glazebrook Park. At the 17th annual event you can get enjoy some hot cocoa and cookies, and a craft station sponsored by the Alton Optimist’s Club will have a variety of activities for the kids. The event runs from 6-8pm.
Donald Ornellas
Donald K. Ornellas, 80, of Godfrey, Illinois left this earth to be with his heavenly father on November 27, 2022. He graduated Civic Memorial HS, Bethalto, IL in 1960, received a B.S. in Education from SIU Carbondale in 1964, an M.S. from SIUE in 1966, and later completed his Doctorate in School Administration.
Time for Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair
The 33rd annual “Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair” is happening this weekend (December 3 & 4) at Alton High School. It’s put on by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders, or ABob. Alton High orchestra director Laura Plummer tells the Big Z:. Hours are nine until...
Alton, Greenville agencies receive dental health grants
Riverbend Head Start and Family Services of Alton is getting grant money for a dental health program, and so is the Bond County Health Department in Greenville. Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation announced the two as being among the latest recipients of its community grants program. The foundation is giving-out a total of 255-thousand-dollars to 19 non-profits and community groups this time.
ABOB Craft Fair 2022
Your browser does not support the audio element. The 33rd annual Alton Band and Orchestra Builders is Dec 3-4 at Alton High. Hear about it and how it supports the district.
Pierce wins opening night at Dome race
Oakwood, Illinois' Bobby Pierce led all 30 laps of the Late Model stock car main event en route to an opening night win at the 7th annual Gateway Dirt Nationals Thursday night in St. Louis. With the win, Pierce earn $5,000 and is locked in to Saturday night's $30,000 to win main event.
Final First Friday shopping tonight in Alton
It’s the third and final installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at more than 20 locations across the downtown Alton district tonight. First Fridays gives you a chance to visit a number of downtown businesses and take advantage of free shuttle service with parking next to Jacoby Arts Center.
