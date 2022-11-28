Our dear mother, Joan Golson Williams Wallace, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, at the age of 80 years old. Joan was a loving daughter, devoted and supportive wife, wonderful mother to two children, sweet and caring granny to four grandchildren, and great-grandmother to one. She was always there for everyone and found joy in doing things for others. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community everywhere she lived. She grew up in Monroe, Louisiana, started married life in Shreveport, Louisiana, supported Hawaii basketball in Honolulu, Hawaii, enjoyed her retired golden years in Las Vegas, Nevada, and settled in her final resting place in Jerseyville, Illinois. She was predeceased by her parents Aaron Dallas and Lois Williams and is survived by her sister Susan Dunbar, brothers Charles and David Williams, sisters-in-law Marilyn Perdun, Myrna Landon, and Barbara Ann Eddings, brother-in-law Loren Wallace, husband Riley Wallace, son Robert Wallace, daughter Kimberly Butcher, grandsons Jackson Haynes, Robert Wallace III, Dominic Wallace, and Caden Wallace, and great-grandson Porter Willmore. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville. Rev. Bob Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. For those desiring, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with arrangements. Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com.

JERSEYVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO