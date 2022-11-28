The Top Twenty Five

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Houston (45) 6-0 1534 2

2. Texas (8) 5-0 1467 4

3. Virginia (2) 5-0 1408 5

4. Arizona 6-0 1341 14

5. Purdue (8) 6-0 1307 24

6. Baylor 5-1 1111 7

7. Creighton 6-1 1100 10

8. UConn 8-0 1099 20

9. Kansas 6-1 990 3

10. Indiana 6-0 938 11

11. Arkansas 5-1 860 9

11. Alabama 6-1 860 18

13. Tennessee 5-1 848 22

14. Gonzaga 5-2 845 6

15. Auburn 7-0 733 13

16. Illinois 5-1 643 16

17. Duke 6-2 614 8

18. North Carolina 5-2 541 1

19. Kentucky 4-2 472 15

20. Michigan St. 5-2 469 12

21. UCLA 5-2 346 19

22. Maryland 6-0 282 23

23. Iowa St. 5-1 198 -

24. San Diego St. 4-2 189 17

25. Ohio St. 5-1 108 -

Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Coll of Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi St. 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, UNLV 6, Arizona St 6, Wisconsin 6, Miami 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas St 1, Virginia Tech 1, St. John’s 1.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

