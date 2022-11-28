ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

qcnews.com

England’s Rice admits mid-season World Cup taking its toll

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When even Declan Rice admits a mid-season World Cup is proving physically challenging, it’s time to take note. The workhorse England midfielder said he was feeling the strain after playing three games already in Qatar, with a match against Senegal in the round of 16 coming up Sunday.
qcnews.com

Neymar continues ankle treatment in pool at the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil forward Neymar was undergoing ankle treatment in a swimming pool Wednesday to try to recover in time to play again at the World Cup. Neymar continued his physiotherapy in a pool at the team’s hotel along with right back Danilo, who also has an injured ankle. They were jogging and doing other exercises in the pool.
qcnews.com

Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Luis Suarez couldn’t watch as his Uruguay team slid toward a painful World Cup exit. He put his hands in front of his eyes, then pulled his shirt over his head. When his face emerged again, there were tears. The Uruguay captain sat...
The Independent

What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch

The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...

