Forest Avenue teacher remembered with mosaic
HUDSON – Tile by tile, the Forest Avenue Elementary School community has pieced together a mosaic memorial to remember a teacher who passed away following a crash in 2020. Erin MacKay, who was a first-grade teacher at Forest Avenue and Templeton resident, was driving in Fitchburg when a tire crashed through her windshield, state police said at the time.
Elaine H. Husson, 86, formerly of Shrewsbury
– Elaine H. Husson, 86, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 30th 2022. Elaine was born in Worcester, the daughter of Syrian immigrants, George M. and Mary (Armoush) Husson. She was a devout Orthodox Christian and member of St. George’s Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester. Her grandfather, the Very Reverend Michael Husson, was the first Syrian Orthodox priest ordained in the United States, and also remains to have been the longest serving priest at St George’s.
Oak Street housing project in Westborough may ‘move’ to Gleason Street
WESTBOROUGH – Village Commons at 1 Gleason Street is close to completion. The Planning Board wants to make sure the developer, Farooq Ansari, finishes the project, which will be made up of housing units and one commercial building. During its Nov. 15 meeting, board members gave Ansari until June...
Westborough student wins Lions Club speech contest
WESTBOROUGH – Ananya Vel, a sophomore at Westborough High School, has won this year’s Westborough Lions Club Youth Speech Contest. The topic was “Environmental Crisis: Fact or Fiction?”. Fourteen students from the high school competed on Nov. 29 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Westborough. Each...
Marlborough gets grant to help with Housing Choice
MARLBOROUGH – The city is taking a big step toward compliance with the MBTA’s Housing Choice Initiative. In a letter to the City Council dated Nov. 17, Mayor Arthur Vigeant announced that the city will receive a $42,300 grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development and Massachusetts Development Finance Agency (MassDevelopment).
Saint John’s student appointed to Shrewsbury DEIB Committee
SHREWSBURY – The newly-established Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Committee (DEIB) welcomed a student as a member Nov. 15. Four junior high school students who are all residents of Shrewsbury applied for a spot on the committee, including Yaa Amponsah, Shivam Goel, George Hanna and Laura Lee. During a...
George P. McLaughlin, 86, formerly of Marlborough
George Patrick McLaughlin, 86, passed away peacefully of natural causes, at home with his family by his side on November 29, 2022. Born in Boston to Cornelius “Neil” and Mary McLaughlin he served in the US Army from 1954 to 1957 in Germany. George is the loving husband...
Select Board votes to support Westborough library project
WESTBOROUGH – “Vote on the project, not the process.”. This was said several times during the Select Board meeting on Nov. 22, in reference to the Westborough Public Library’s building project. The project will be on the special Town Meeting warrant on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m....
FMC Ice Sports celebrates 30th with special public skate
MARLBOROUGH – As part of its 30th anniversary, FMC Ice Sports will be donating 30% of all proceeds from all public skating admissions during the weekend of Dec. 2-4 to the Massachusetts Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs Youth of the Year. This includes Navin Arena at 451 Bolton...
Brindisi, Newbould reflect on life post-Voice
REGION – While backstage on “The Voice,” Shrewsbury native Cara Brindisi was asked if she knew “the kid from Boston.”. It turns out there was another contestant from Central Massachusetts – Zach Newbould – and he grew up about 10 minutes from Brindisi in Northborough.
Frances J. Blake, 92, of Westborough
– Frances Jean Blake, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the age of 92 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Herbert, her son John Blake and three grandchildren, Justin Herbert, Christina Blake and Kevin Blake. Following her wishes, all services...
Richard B. McKinstry, 85, of Hudson and Northborough
– Richard B. McKinstry, affectionately known by all as MAC, passed away peacefully at the Marlborough Hospital on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 after a short period of declining health; he was 85 years old. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts on October 19, 1937 MAC was a son to Earle C. and...
Northborough Historical Society program focuses on heroes who fought baseball segregation
NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Historical Society will be holding a program entitled, “Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier.”. The program will feature “Chronicle” reporter Ted Reinstein, who wrote a book of the same title that discusses the heroes who fought segregation in baseball.
Westborough police log, Dec. 2 edition
1:25 a.m. Robin Rd. Parking violation/complaint. 8:07 a.m. Connector Rd. Trespassing. 8:55 a.m. W Main St. Assault. 2:33 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Disturbance (general). 3:15 p.m. Turnpike rd. Disturbance (general). 6:33 p.m. Milk/Davis Sts. Accident property damage. 7:32 p.m. Research Dr. Traffic/motor vehicle. 10:02 p.m. Homestead Blvd. Well-being check. 11:17 p.m....
Westborough firefighters caution delays on Mass. Pike following crash
WESTBOROUGH – Drivers on the Massachusetts Turnpike may be facing delays. At about 6 p.m., the Westborough Fire Department wrote on Facebook that its firefighters were responding to a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike near mile marker 107. A photo shared by the department showed a vehicle on its side.
Southborough police log, Dec. 2 edition
12:02 a.m. Turnpike/Breakneck Hill Rds. Disabled MV. 5:43 a.m. Woodland Rd./Kidder Ln. Motor vehicle stop. 11:03 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Road hazard. 2:39 p.m. Cordaville/Richards Rds. Road hazard. 4:35 p.m. Turnpike/Crystal Pond Rds. Traffic complaint. 5:01 p.m. Cordaville Rd. Disabled MV. Tuesday, Nov. 8. 8:12 a.m. Oregon/Woodland Rds. Traffic control. 11:33...
‘We’ll bounce back:’ Grafton Gators fall to Duxbury in Super Bowl
FOXBOROUGH – The Grafton Gators fell to the Duxbury Dragons 42-7 in the MIAA Division Four Super Bowl game at Gillette Stadium on Friday night. “We had a great season,” said Grafton Head Coach Chris McMahon. “It’s a learning experience. We still have a lot of guys coming back for next year.”
