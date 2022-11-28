– Elaine H. Husson, 86, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 30th 2022. Elaine was born in Worcester, the daughter of Syrian immigrants, George M. and Mary (Armoush) Husson. She was a devout Orthodox Christian and member of St. George’s Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester. Her grandfather, the Very Reverend Michael Husson, was the first Syrian Orthodox priest ordained in the United States, and also remains to have been the longest serving priest at St George’s.

