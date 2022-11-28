Read full article on original website
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia
New Luray Museum Honors Black History
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendent
969wsig.com
Gas prices continue to drop in the state
Virginians are paying significantly less for gas than several other states across the country, including here in the Valley. According to the latest Triple-A report, Virginia’s average of three-31 puts the Commonwealth among ten-states for the cheapest to fill-up. Fuel prices here have fallen about seven-cents from this time...
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
969wsig.com
Capital Christmas tree lit
It’s officially the Christmas season at the Virginia state capitol. Governor Glenn Youngkin and first lady Suzanne Youngkin presided over the annual lighting of the Virginia State Christmas Tree last night in Richmond. This year’s tree is a product of Frederick County, donated by Roy and Betty Williams of Apple Valley Tree Farm.
969wsig.com
Solar project proposed in Keezletown
The latest solar project proposed in the valley is in Keezletown. The Daily News Record reports Mountain Valley Solar out of Pennsylvania is proposing a small-scale operation, affecting some 24 acres along Indian Trail Road near the county’s park. The solar project would create enough electricity to power about...
969wsig.com
Kaine touts rise in clean energy
Virginia senator Tim Kaine is taking a victory lap regarding the passage of several major pieces of legislation this year. In a video released Friday Kaine touted Virginia’s rise to the top of the nation in clean energy production. Kaine also celebrated his involvement in the passage of the...
Huguenot High School senior one of 14 Virginians killed in Thanksgiving weekend car crashes
Josie Cox was a senior at Huguenot High School in Richmond when she was killed in a crash on Sunday, Nov. 27.
969wsig.com
Local advertising man passes
A former employee of WSVA and supporter of the nonprofit community has passed away. Hal DuBois Junior, died Tuesday in Sugar Grove, West Virginia. He was 73. DuBois was known for his work arranging and voicing advertising for local businesses in the Valley. He was also the founder of Valley Associates for Independent Living or VAIL, a non-profit that continues to help people with disabilities lead independent lives.
969wsig.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
969wsig.com
Waynesboro man missing
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s. assistance in locating a missing Waynesboro man who was last seen in mid-November. 46-year-old James William Painter was last seen at the Sheetz in Waynesboro on November 20th. He is a white man standing 5-foot-7, and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Virginia man killed, two women injured in tractor-trailer crash in Shenandoah County
Police said the impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the road and overturn in the median. The Honda was reportedly pushed to the right side of the road and into a guardrail.
WSLS
Snow, cold, ice, oh my! It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Virginia
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. We will turn the calendar page over to December later this week, which means it’s time to start thinking about winter weather in Virginia. The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week.
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Only a stone’s throw away from our nation’s capital, you may be wondering when the first snow in Maryland falls. A pleasant mix of forests and oceans, Maryland has a lot to offer the average outdoor enthusiast and traveler. But what can you expect out of visiting Maryland during the wintertime season and how much does it truly snow in this state?
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Rockingham County
53-year-old Dwain E. Gillispie of Broadway was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading west on Melrose Road when he failed to maneuver a curve and crossed the road's center line before colliding with a Chevrolet Tahoe heading east.
WBOY
Windy weather ahead for West Virginia on Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Temperatures will climb to above-average highs over the next couple of days, but what follows will have you making sure your holiday decorations are secured, especially inflatables. Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster this week as we reach a high in...
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
fredericksburg.today
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on. The 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase is open! The contest invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos...
969wsig.com
For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect
HONOLULU (AP) — When Willette Kalaokahaku Akima-Akau looks out at the the lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano and makes an offering of gin, tobacco and coins, she will be taking part in a tradition passed down from her grandfather and other Native Hawaiians as a way to honor both the natural and spiritual worlds.
WTOP
Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon
Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
