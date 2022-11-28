Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Related
PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity
VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
mycitizensnews.com
Edward Paul Wall, Jr.
Edward Paul Wall, Jr., age 35, of Torrington passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Edward was born in Waterbury on April 7, 1987 and is the son of Mary Nanette (Bradford) Harris and step father Douglas Harris of Naugatuck and is predeceased by his father Edward Paul Wall, Sr. He worked as a mechanic and landscaper and enjoyed camping, fishing and cars and trucks, especially Ford trucks.
Desperate Dixwell Deal Profits Megalandlord
The Elicker Administration plans to purchase a handful of rundown Dixwell Avenue properties from affiliates of Ocean Management for $350,000 more than those properties’ combined city-appraised value — and for $800,000 more than what the megalandlord paid to buy those same buildings six years ago — as part of a public effort to develop affordable housing in a revitalizing stretch of the Dixwell neighborhood.
Journal Inquirer
Vernon approves ordinance change for digital billboard
VERNON — The Town Council has unanimously approved an ordinance change that will allow the installation of a digital billboard on Hartford Turnpike. During their meeting last month, council members voted unanimously to approve the billboard following no comments from residents during a public hearing. The ordinance change will...
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
New Britain Herald
Number of redevelopment projects underway at Myrtle Street Corridor in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – There are a number of redevelopment projects on the way cultivating the resurgence and revitalization of the Myrtle Street Corridor. “This area used to be a thriving hub of activity for decades when Stanley Works operated out of these buildings, and while they are certainly iconic, this site has unfortunately been vacant since the early 1990s,” Mayor Erin Stewart said at the Phase I of The Energy & Innovation Park Project kick off. “We are starting to see a resurgence of the Myrtle Street Corridor and this project will play a major role in making sure that continues.”
Eyewitness News
Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
New Haven Independent
Ansonia GOP Calls For Kara Rochelle's Resignation, Valley Democrats Show Support
ANSONIA/DERBY — The chairman of the Ansonia Town Republican Committee called on state Rep. Kara Rochelle to resign after court testimony reported Tuesday by The CT Mirror alleged that Rochelle was intimately linked to corrupt politico Michael DiMassa, the person who arranged for her to be paid $5,000 as a consultant to the City of West Haven.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT
Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
New Britain breaks ground on massive fuel cell facility
Officials in New Britain broke ground Thursday on a massive fuel cell facility at the old Stanley Works complex.
NJ Investors Buy Winchester Lofts
Two New Jersey-based investors have purchased the 158-unit Winchester Lofts luxury apartment complex — capping off a two-year local real estate spending spree that has seen that same landlord duo buy a total of 632 New Haven apartments for a price tag likely well in excess of $100 million.
mycitizensnews.com
George W. Bundock
NAUGATUCK — Our beloved father George William Bundock, of Naugatuck, left this earth peacefully after a long battle with kidney cancer and a well-lived life. A fighter until the end, George passed away on Nov. 17, 2022, at the age of 75 years. His ashes will be placed at a location of his choosing and close family will have a private gathering as opposed to traditional services.
Bristol Press
New assisted living facility opens in Bristol, promises social opportunities for residents
BRISTOL – KindCare has opened a new assisted living facility in Bristol, with owners promising a focus on social opportunities for residents and regular initiatives to give back to the community. KindCare has renovated and repurposed the former Rite Aid at 430 N. Main St. The 60,000 square foot,...
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
milfordmirror.com
Some CT school districts seek waiver from state reading program
School districts in Milford and Shelton are seeking waivers to the state's Right to Read Act — and this might be only the beginning of what could be a line of schools planning to opt out of the state legislation. The Right to Read Act, according to state education...
thesuffieldobserver.com
New Restaurant Opening in Suffield Commons
Walter Beaulieu is an energetic young man. He is the manager of the restaurant at the Avon Old Farms Inn on Route 44, a demanding position which he tackles with passion. But that’s not all; he also owns food trucks, two of which come to Suffield and are positioned at the corner of Sheldon and Taintor Streets. They sell smoked meats of all kinds – pork, chicken, brisket, steak, etc. – and also tacos, empanadas, and rice bowls, to name a few other options. Now there is yet another focus for his talents; he is opening a new restaurant right here in the Suffield town center, in the old Harvey Bissell house at Suffield Commons! He hopes to move in soon, so perhaps by the time the Observer goes to press we will be able to sample his specialties.
Westfield International Air Show dates announced
Barnes Air National Guard has announced their air show for 2023.
thebeveragejournal.com
Bartenders Showcase Tullamore Dew in Torrington
Brescome Barton hosted a Tullamore Dew cocktail competition at Sawyer’s Bar & Grill in Torrington on Oct. 10. Four area bartenders showcased their talents using the blended Irish whiskey mainstay, each creating an original cocktail for judges. Three Irish whiskeys derived from three types of grain are blended to create Tullamore Dew’s flavors, triple-distilled and triple-cask-matured for depth and balance. Over a period of several years, it is aged in traditional refill barrels, ex-bourbon barrels and ex-sherry butts. Dustin Amore, Little River Restoratives; Kyle Philson, Sawyer’s Bar & Grill; Samantha Dziedzic, Sasso’s Coal Fired Pizza; and Riley Mason, Doubletree by Hilton, Bristol, showcased the brand in one cocktail entry each for the event. Amore won the night with his drink the Irish Drive Thru. Philson placed second, with Dziedzic and Philson tying for third.
Did You Hear About That Drone Flying Down Main St In Hartford?
Imagine you are going about your day in the city of Hartford. You go outside and there is a drone flying down your street. That was the scene in Hartford recently and at least one person had fun waving to the drone as it flew down Main Avenue. Carsen Bower...
Comments / 0