Luzerne County Election Board fails to certify election

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday the Luzerne County Election Board failed to certify the election.

The board voted two yes and two no, and one board member abstained on the vote, saying he wants answers about problems on election day before he will vote to certify the results.

It’s unclear what will happen next. Residents urged the board not to certify the results until there are answers as to what led to the paper shortage and other issues at polling places.

All of this comes as the Luzerne County District Attorney investigates a paper shortage on election day.

