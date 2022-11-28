ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County Election Board fails to certify election

By Andy Mehalshick
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQdrX_0jPzgCys00

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday the Luzerne County Election Board failed to certify the election.

The board voted two yes and two no, and one board member abstained on the vote, saying he wants answers about problems on election day before he will vote to certify the results.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Daily Digest

It’s unclear what will happen next. Residents urged the board not to certify the results until there are answers as to what led to the paper shortage and other issues at polling places.

All of this comes as the Luzerne County District Attorney investigates a paper shortage on election day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Northumberland County DA warns of car wrap scams

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On December 1, the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office put out a press release warning the public of an ongoing car wrap scam in the area. An elderly woman from the Sunbury area told the District Attorney’s Office an unknown individual contacted her through a text message and promised her […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

What’s going to happen to the Lycoming Mall?

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For several years the Lycoming Mall has lost more and more businesses with very few still remaining. Recently, the mall was purchased by a company that plans to redevelop the space. The Lycoming Mall in Muncy was once booming with life and shoppers. For years, many shops inside have left […]
MUNCY, PA
abc27 News

Lebanon doctor to pay $86K for alleged False Claims Act violations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon doctor has agreed to pay the United States more than $86,500 to resolve civil liability for allegedly administering COVID-19 vaccines but then billing Medicare for additional services, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said that between Feb. […]
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
READING, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly brings drugs to Lackawanna County Prison hidden in sock

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man allegedly brought suspected crack cocaine and heroin/fentanyl into the Lackawanna County Prison, stating he stole them from his dealer. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Kasim Connor, 43, of Scranton, was arrested for a probation violation and brought to the Lackawanna County Prison for processing on […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Men steal nearly $20K from Pennsylvania gas station gaming devices

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, three men allegedly stole nearly $20,000 from video gaming devices at a Pennsylvania gas station. According to police, on Nov. 15 at 3:14 p.m., three men entered the Mobil gas station located at 20 Pottsville Street in Schuylkill County. The men allegedly removed a total of $19,355 from video gaming devices that were located on the premises.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police are searching for Lebanon County man charged with aggravated assault

PALMYRA, Pa. — Police are searching for a Lebanon County man accused of physically assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon in an incident earlier this month. Thomas Kegarise, 26, of Palmyra, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on Nov. 24 in the 700 block of North Railroad Street in Palmyra, police claim.
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

New grocery store opening in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Father charged with assaulting baby

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a baby. Investigators say Juriyah Westberry, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, hit his 12-week-old baby several times in the head while visiting family in Archbald last week. Officials say the baby suffered injuries to the brain. Westberry...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes I-180 near Montoursville, sends multiple people to area hospitals

Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — Both lanes of Interstate 180 eastbound were closed between the Third Street exit and Route 87 interchange in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, due to a multi vehicle crash on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Montoursville Fire Department was on scene for the crash that involved a van and tractor trailer. Multiple occupants were trapped, and additional EMS resources were called in, according to the department. In total, nine individuals from the van were taken to local hospital emergency rooms, Montoursville Fire Department said. PennDOT detoured traffic using Broad Street through Montoursville Borough. Police have not yet released information about the crash. NCPA will update the article when information is available.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

11 arrested at a sobriety checkpoint

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say 11 people were arrested as a result of DUI checkpoints set over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, over the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday weekend in Lycoming County DUI checkpoints were set. As a result, 11 DUI arrests along with multiple summary traffic citations were made. […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

16 people and a cat sheltered after central Pa. building collapse

Sixteen people and a cat stayed overnight at an emergency shelter after their Lebanon County apartment building collapsed Monday, the Red Cross said. The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services called in the Red Cross after the 30-unit Chestnut Crossings apartment building collapsed Monday on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in the city of Lebanon.
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy