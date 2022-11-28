Read full article on original website
Related
Why Christine McVie Wrote the Song ‘Oh Daddy’ for Mick Fleetwood
Here’s why Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie wrote the song "Oh Daddy" for her bandmate, Mick Fleetwood.
‘Ain’t No Mo’’ Review: Jordan E. Cooper’s Uproarious Black Comedy Takes Off on Broadway
The question at the heart of “Ain’t No Mo’,” the incendiary and incisive new comedy that opened on Broadway on Dec. 1, is riotously and fruitfully absurd. Consider it a gleeful reframing of a racist taunt: Black people have long been told to “go back to Africa” by those whose assimilation into whiteness has blinded them with delusions of America’s purity. Well, what if that was actually the plan? If hightailing it out of here would be preferable to putting up with white supremacy and its violent consequences for even one more day? Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper (BET’s...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead At 34
He was best known for playing the title role in a national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera."
‘The Quiet Girl’ Director Colm Bairéad On Discovering His Cáit: “She Had This Immediate Understanding Of This Character” – Contenders International
“I was just blown away,” director Colm Bairéad says of seeing the first audition tape of Catherine Clinch, the young girl who takes on the lead role of Cáit in his Irish-language Oscar entry The Quiet Girl. “She just had this immediate understanding of this character as someone who had learned to push all of her emotions inward and had learned to hide in a sense, in plain sight.” Based on the short story by Claire Keegan, The Quiet Girl is set in rural Ireland in 1981 and follows 9-year-old Cáit, who is sent away from her overcrowded and dysfunctional family...
"The Inspection" Star Jeremy Pope Reflected On Auditioning And Getting Rejected For "Empire"
"I was thinking, ' I'm about to sing, I'll be the middle son... ' and I didn't get it."
Comments / 0