Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it’s not clear how he’ll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with the team that drafted him crumbled, before he demanded the Texans trade him and before two dozen women accused him of lewd behavior during massages. He has denied the accusations, and settled lawsuits.
Pitt defensive tackle Kancey to skip Panthers' bowl game
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year, is skipping the Panthers’ bowl game. Kancey, a junior, alluded to a health issue in an Instagram post as the main reason behind the decision. “Thanks to the best trainers in the country at Pitt,” Kancey said. “I know they will help me get back to 100% soon.” Kancey collected 7 1/2 sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for a loss in 11 games this season for the Panthers (8-4). He is the first Pitt player to win the conference’s highest defensive honor since Aaron Donald in 2013.
Report: Cleveland Guardians pursuing Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy
CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Guardians enter the offseason, upgrading the catcher position is likely one of the team's top priorities. And it appears they're already targeting one of the league's best. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the Guardians are "among the most active suitors" for...
Mike Polk Jr. has some thoughts on the Jacoby Brissett era
CLEVELAND — This is strange for us. Traditionally, when a Browns QB relinquishes his starting job it’s in between seasons, or it’s during the season because they were too bad to wait for the end of the season and we just need it to stop. What’s so...
Chris ‘the Bear’ Fallica Is Leaving ESPN
The producer makes sports betting predictions on the weekly ‘College GameDay’ broadcast.
INSTANT REACTION to Deshaun Watson's first public comments since August | Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson: "First off, I want to say I'm excited to be back. I'm excited to be back around my teammates."
Deshaun Watson has a chance to prove what he is made of by DOMINATING the Houston Texans
It has been seven hundred days since Deshaun Watson has started in an NFL game. The young quarterback is walking into a hostile environment with a lot to prove.
