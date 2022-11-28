Read full article on original website
Yankees free agent pitcher commanding a massive bill
The New York Yankees may very well lose one of their starting pitchers to free agent, as they’re expected to command a hefty contract. When it comes to New York Yankees who are free agents, outfielder Aaron Judge easily tops the list in order of importance. Behind him was first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who the team quickly reached an agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract. The Yankees have 20 players hitting free agency, and one pitcher is gaining a ton of attention from interested teams.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
3 replacements for Jacob deGrom for New York Mets
The unthinkable has happened for the New York Mets. The Mets were still considered the favorites to retain Jacob deGrom as recently as Thursday. It had been thought that he would collect offers and then return to New York, giving the Mets the chance to match any deal he was offered. Those thoughts went out the window just one day later as deGrom signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
