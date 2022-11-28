Read full article on original website
Letha Gwendolyn “Gwen” Kelly
Letha Gwendolyn “Gwen” Kelly passed away on December 1, 2022, in Kokomo, Indiana. She was born to Judson Ulysses and Dora Ann (York) Ferguson on June 9, 1934, in Cumberland County, Kentucky. Her father passed away in 1935 and her mother then married Joe B. Ferguson. Joe was a kind father to Gwen. He family moved to Clinton County, Indiana, in 1948. On July 23, 1950, she married Russell Wayne “Short” Kelly in Kirklin. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2013.
Opal B. Barnett
94, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, in Wesley Manor Health Care Pavilion. Opal was born June 6, 1928, in Danville, Indiana, to Hubert H. and Leona E. (Schenck) Westerfield. She graduated from Decatur Central High School in 1946. On July 30, 1950, she married the love of her life, W. Marvin Barnett, in West Newton, Indiana, and they enjoyed 70 years together before he passed away on October 8, 2020.
Frankfort Christmas Parade Arrives At 3PM Saturday: LIVE on Hoosierland TV
The Frankfort Christmas Parade in downtown Frankfort will have an impressive 60 units this year. According to Main Street Director and Parade organizer Kim Stevens, 60 units will be a record number of units in the parade, at least in recent history. Typically 30 to 40 units participate in the parade. 52 units is the most Kim Stevens remembers so 60 units will set a record in recent history.
Frankfort Police Chief Talks Crisis Management
Crises show up in many forms. Almost every crisis handled by police is unexpected. Every crisis must have an immediate response by Police. Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets introduced Frankfort Chief of Police Scott Shoemaker who spoke to Frankfort Rotary Thursday about the various ways the Frankfort Police Department is preparing for the unexpected.
Christmas Tree Lighting Festival Downtown Frankfort
Stick around after the Christmas Parade on December 3 for the Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. MaryLynn Peter and Tammy Danner have worked tirelessly for over 2 months to make sure this will be a fun-filled event for all ages. Starting at 4:30 until 6:30, there will be movies and cookie...
Many Christmas Events This Weekend
There are several Christmas themed events going on this weekend through Clinton County and surrounding towns. Christmas Tree Lighting in Frankfort will take place on Saturday, December 3, around 5:30-6. The annual Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The Clinton County Family YMCA has the angel tree plus you can adopt a YMCA employee.
Clinton County Under Wind Advisory
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Indiana including Clinton County until 1 a.m. Saturday. South winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects....
Boil Water Advisory Lifted
The Frankfort Water Works has lifted a boil water advisory Wednesday for a fire hydrant replacement. Affected customers were notified to boil water for drinking, cooking and/or oral hygiene purposes. There are 29 customers affected on Crescent Drive between Crescent Court and Maish Road.
Howard County Sheriff Launches Website
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the release of our new website. Like our recently released smartphone app, the website is streamlined to help you find the information you need. The website can be found at sheriff.howardcountyin.gov or by visiting the main Howard County website. The newly designed website offers quick access to items of public interest and is as easy to use as our app. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:
Sheridan vs. Clinton Prairie Double Header on Hoosierland TV Tonight
Hoosierland TV and Bragg Sports Media will broadcast the Clinton Prairie at Sheridan Varsity double header conference basketball matchup tonight starting at 6pm. The Sheridan Girls enter the contest with 3 wins and 4 losses. The Lady Gophers are 4 and 4 for the season. Clinton Prairie Boys are 1 and 0 and the Sheridan Boys are 1 and 1 as they enter tonights match up. This is the first season for Sheridan’s coach Bill Bowen who is a Sheridan Graduate returning to coach the Blackhawks.
INDOT Holding Public Information Meeting on Proposed I-65/US 52 Interchange
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a public information meeting will be held Thursday, December 15 for the proposed I-65 and U.S. 52 Interchange Improvement Project. This project extends approximately 1.62 miles north and 0.45 mile south along I-65, from the existing I-65 and U.S. 52 Interchange. The meeting will...
Clinton Prairie Wins Both Games In Double Header Friday Night
Clinton Prairie traveled to Sheridan Friday night to take on the Blackhawks. Both teams played very well. The Gophers led the entire game until the last minute and a half when Sheridan tied it up. Prairie took the lead right back and defeated the Blackhawks 54-52 in a very exciting game and fantastic finish.
