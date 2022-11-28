Read full article on original website
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook
We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
“He's the head of our team!” - Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks
Grayson Allen was worried the Bucks were in trouble after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out in the closing stages
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals-Toronto Blue Jays trade make sense?
With the St. Louis Cardinals looking for help behind the plate and the Toronto Blue Jays needing to boost their outfield (especially from the left side of the plate), could a trade between the two squads help each other fill those needs?. Looking at a potential St. Louis Cardinals-Toronto Blue...
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward
According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Brooklyn Nets "touched base" with the Atlanta Hawks about John Collins.
Young Duke product spreads wings again for Hawks
Atlanta Hawks rookie forward AJ Griffin has posted double-digit scoring totals in six of his past eight games. That includes the recent Duke basketball one-and-done's 24 points, tying his career-high, in his shorthanded team's 117-109 home win over the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on Friday night. ...
Marvin Harrison Jr. had perfect reaction on Twitter to USC losing Pac-12 title game
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. had the perfect reaction after watching USC fumble its College Football Playoff bag in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It’s difficult to determine where the blame should be placed for the unexpectedness of the College Football Playoff chaos that awaits the world. USC obviously...
Michigan gets horrible injury news ahead of Big Ten Championship
The Michigan Wolverines will be without arguably their best player on offense for the remainder of their season. The Michigan Wolverines are in the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row, by way of soundly defeating the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. Now, they look to defeat the Purdue Boilermakers in the conference title game, with a win all but confirming that Michigan will once again be in the College Football Playoff.
Ernie Johnson backs Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to return to NBA Finals
The iconic TNT host says Giannis and the Bucks are heading back to the NBA Finals
Cade McNamara transfer destination could give chance for last laugh over Michigan
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara wasted little time deciding his transfer destination. He has reportedly committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Cade McNamara lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy at the start of the 2022 season. In 2023, he’s going to try to put his new team in a position to play spoiler for Michigan.
Special FanDuel and DraftKings Maryland Promo Codes: Get $600 Guaranteed This Week Only
With sports betting officially live in Maryland, you’ve got $600 guaranteed waiting for you from sensational promos at three different sportsbooks. Get ready for a BIG win to kick off December. Here’s how each offer works and what to do:. FanDuel Promo Code Maryland. If you bet $5...
CBS Sports
Khris Middleton injury update: Bucks star could make season debut Friday vs. Lakers, per report
The Milwaukee Bucks could be getting some reinforcements soon, as Khris Middleton is looking to make his season debut Friday against the Lakers, per The Athletic. Middleton had been rehabbing from a wrist surgery he had in the offseason, and recently the Bucks assigned him to their G League squad to ramp up gameplay before he makes his debut.
