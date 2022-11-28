Read full article on original website
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder
The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
an17.com
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
Tremé shooting suspect arrested in Avondale
A New Orleans police spokesperson says NOPD officers and U. S. Marshals arrested Michael Kirton, 44, on Thursday in connection with the November 14 shooting on North Claiborne Avenue near Robertson Street.
Man arrested in connection to mid-November homicide on Claiborne Ave.
The New Orleans Police Department and U.S. Marshalls arrested Michael Kirton in connection to a shooting turned homicide back in mid-November.
Marrero man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother
Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter.
WWL-TV
JPSO: Man robs bank, jumps into running car and drives off with woman in backseat
JEFFERSON, La. — A man robbed a bank in Jefferson and then jumped into a car that was running and had a woman in the backseat, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The series of crimes started in the 3600 block of Jefferson Highway. The sheriff’s office...
WWL-TV
75-year-old tourist beaten to death at St. Charles Avenue hotel late Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a 75-year-old man from Missouri at a hotel on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday night. According to New Orleans Police, officers responded to an emergency call at the Avenue Plaza Hotel at 2111 St. Charles Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
Suspect arrested at scene after man found dead on St. Charles Avenue
A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is behind in New Orleans after a man was found dead from multiple injuries to the head on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night.
Suspect in St. Charles Ave. homicide in custody
Police have identified neither the suspect nor the victim. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. The case remains under investigation.
NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night. “Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.
NOLA.com
Man shot in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says
A man was shot late Wednesday in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Gentry Road (map), authorities said. The Sheriff's Office alerted the public around 9:30 p.m. about the shooting but didn't say when it happened.
Police: Suspect beat man to death in New Orleans hotel room
The NOPD says one person is in custody in connection with a late night homicide near the Lower Garden District.
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident
NOLA.com
22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
Investigators share timeline in horrific Covington double homicide of priest, associate
COVINGTON, La. — Thursday afternoon investigators laid out a timeline of when they believe Father Otis Young and Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats crossed paths with their accused killer, Antonio Tyson. Covington police say there is no evidence Tyson knew the victims prior to Sunday and a possible motive hasn't...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office employee arrested for fraudulent checks
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that an employee was arrested for financial crimes on Friday. According to STPSO, Carri Artigue is being accused of bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse, and misdemeanor money laundering. Artigue will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish...
Suspects wanted in connection to armed robbery
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery investigation.
Cory Ivey handed 10-year sentence for murder of Metairie man
A Jefferson Parish judge found Corey Ivey guilty of killing his ex-wife fiancé.
NOLA.com
ID of second victim, details of shocking Covington slayings revealed by authorities
Authorities on Thursday formally identified the second victim of a shocking double homicide in Covington in which both bodies were discovered burned beyond recognition early Monday. During a news conference at the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office in Lacombe, they said the body of Ruth Prats, 73, had been positively...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates after a man was shot in Marrero
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Marrero. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. JPSO said a man was shot in the area of Gentry Road. No suspect or motive has been released. The condition of the man is unknown. Please stay with WDSU for...
