Violet, LA

WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Arrests made in Slidell-area murder

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night. “Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says

A man was shot late Wednesday in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Gentry Road (map), authorities said. The Sheriff's Office alerted the public around 9:30 p.m. about the shooting but didn't say when it happened.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates after a man was shot in Marrero

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Marrero. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. JPSO said a man was shot in the area of Gentry Road. No suspect or motive has been released. The condition of the man is unknown. Please stay with WDSU for...
MARRERO, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
