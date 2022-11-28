Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings
The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
Yankees free agent pitcher commanding a massive bill
The New York Yankees may very well lose one of their starting pitchers to free agent, as they’re expected to command a hefty contract. When it comes to New York Yankees who are free agents, outfielder Aaron Judge easily tops the list in order of importance. Behind him was first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who the team quickly reached an agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract. The Yankees have 20 players hitting free agency, and one pitcher is gaining a ton of attention from interested teams.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Padres meet twice with Trea Turner
The Chicago Cubs may have some serious competition in their quest to land one of the top four free-agent shortstops as the San Diego Padres have emerged as a legitimate contender to sign Trea Turner. On Friday, we learned that the Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet with each of the top four free-agent shortstops--Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson--ahead of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings that begin on Sunday, and today, we learn that the San Diego Padres have already met twice with Turner in person.
Giants just became sportsbook favorite to land Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants just became a favorite to land Aaron Judge in one sportsbook. What does that mean?. The baseball world has gotten a few marginal signings over the last couple of days to hold it over for a bit until the ultimate MLB free agency splash. Let’s be honest, though, nothing is going to satisfy fans until they know where the big names are going.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Team should act before Winter Meetings
Finally, a vast ticket player is off the board in the form of Jacob deGrom. A five-year deal north of 185MM for the ace surprised me in both what I thought was a lower AAV and more years than expected. Nevertheless, this move could be the one that breaks the levy and floods us with free agent signings into the weekend and through the duration of the winter meetings' conclusion on December 7th. Enter the Chicago Cubs.
3 replacements for Jacob deGrom for New York Mets
The unthinkable has happened for the New York Mets. The Mets were still considered the favorites to retain Jacob deGrom as recently as Thursday. It had been thought that he would collect offers and then return to New York, giving the Mets the chance to match any deal he was offered. Those thoughts went out the window just one day later as deGrom signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Jameson Taillon's market shaping up
Two days until the winter meetings, several teams, the Chicago Cubs among them, will be looking to make a splash to bolster their roster. After Jacob deGrom shook the MLB world last night with his signing to the Texas Rangers, bigger market teams will become a little more frantic in their search to land a key starter. In the top tier, you still have Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon. I'm envisioning Verlander to the Dodgers and the Mets swooping into land Rodon to make up for the critical blow to their rotation last night. With Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker gone to free agency, it's imperative the Mets do something big.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0