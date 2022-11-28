Two days until the winter meetings, several teams, the Chicago Cubs among them, will be looking to make a splash to bolster their roster. After Jacob deGrom shook the MLB world last night with his signing to the Texas Rangers, bigger market teams will become a little more frantic in their search to land a key starter. In the top tier, you still have Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon. I'm envisioning Verlander to the Dodgers and the Mets swooping into land Rodon to make up for the critical blow to their rotation last night. With Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker gone to free agency, it's imperative the Mets do something big.

