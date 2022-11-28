ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Baltimore Orioles dipping toe into shortstop market

The Baltimore Orioles have proclaimed that their rebuilding process is over. They might be ready to prove that to be the case in free agency. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Orioles have been checking in on the top shortstops in free agency. Adding one of that group would send the message that they are back.
3 replacements for Jacob deGrom for New York Mets

The unthinkable has happened for the New York Mets. The Mets were still considered the favorites to retain Jacob deGrom as recently as Thursday. It had been thought that he would collect offers and then return to New York, giving the Mets the chance to match any deal he was offered. Those thoughts went out the window just one day later as deGrom signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
